Russo Brothers share massive, rare ‘Infinity War’, ‘Endgame’ cast photo: Takes a village

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Filmmakers Anthony and Joe Russo, who helmed the blockbuster “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame”, shared a behind-the-scenes “rare” photo featuring the films’ entire cast and crew, saying that “it takes a village” to bring an Avengers movie to life.

The Russo Brothers, who are gearing up for “Avengers Endgame: Encore” release, took to Instagram, where they shared a string of images of a big room of people, including names such as Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Josh Brolin.

The caption read: “It takes a village to make an Avengers movie. This was the view after we gathered the entire cast and crew for the Infinity War & Endgame class photo. Every person in this room helped bring these films to life. 4 days until Avengers Endgame: Encore.”

Avengers: Infinity War released in 2018. In the film, the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy attempt to stop Thanos from collecting the six powerful Infinity Stones as part of his quest to kill half of all life in the universe.

A year later came Avengers: Endgame. In the film, the surviving members of the Avengers and their allies attempt to reverse Thanos's actions in Infinity War, which erased half of all life in the universe.

The “Avengers: Endgame Encore” releases in theaters on September 25, 2026, featuring new footage and an exclusive look at Avengers: Doomsday.

Talking about Avengers: Doomsday, the film, which is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, features an ensemble cast led by Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. In the film, the Avengers, Wakandans, New Avengers, Fantastic Four, and the X-Men converge from different universes to face Doom.

--IANS

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