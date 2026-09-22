Pakistan: In yet another honour killing, newly married woman shot dead in Karachi

Islamabad, Sep 22 (IANS) In yet another case of honour killing, an 18-year-old woman who recently got married was allegedly killed by her brother in Orangi town in Pakistan's Karachi, local media reported on Tuesday.

According to Mominabad SHO Shahbaz Yusuf, the deceased, identified as Zarqa Bibi, got married of her own choice around three weeks ago and started living with her husband. Yusuf said her family found her and convinced her to return home for a formal wedding ceremony, Pakistan-based daily Dawn reported.

He said Zarqa Bibi came back to her parents' home on Sunday night, where her brother killed her and fled. The body of the deceased was taken to the hospital for medico-legal formalities. Police said the suspect has been identified as Safeer Khan and are conducting raids to arrest him.

In July, a police personnel and a 22-year-old woman were allegedly shot dead in a case of honour killing in the Jalkot area of Upper Kohistan in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Speaking to journalists, Upper Kohistan DPO Tahir Iqbal Khan said that the accused family first killed the woman and then the police personnel after finding out that they were in a relationship, Dawn reported. Tahir Iqbal Khan said that police has lodged a case against the nominated suspects and sent police teams to arrest them.

In May, a young couple, who got married of their own choice, were shot dead by unidentified assailants in Malir area of Pakistan's Karachi.

Police said Nadia (20) and Najeebullah (25) were killed when unidentified assailants opened fire on their vehicle on May 25, in what seemed to be a case of honour killing, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

According to officials, Nadia's father Aslam filed a kidnapping case at the police station on May 19 after the couple got married of their own choice. Later, police arrested Najeebullah's father in connection with the case.

On May 25, the couple appeared before a court in Malir and submitted their marriage certificate. After the documents were submitted, the case was disposed of, and Najeebullah's father was released, Geo News reported.

Police said the couple, after court proceedings, were heading to the NADRA office in Saudabad when their vehicle was attacked. Officials said that two other people, including the driver, were in the vehicle and managed to escape during the attack.

--IANS

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