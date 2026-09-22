September 22, 2026 2:01 PM हिंदी

Raveena Tandon reveals she and Rasha were set to visit Kailash Mansarovar just two days before devastating Nepal floods

Raveena Tandon reveals she and Rasha were set to visit Kailash Mansarovar just two days before devastating Nepal floods

Mumbai, September 22 (IANS) Actress Raveena Tandon recently opened up about an experience that deepened her faith in Mahadev.

She recalled how she and her daughter Rasha Tandon were supposed to undertake the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra but had to cancel their plans shortly before the journey.

The actress shared the deeply personal anecdote during the semi-finale episode of India’s Best Dancer Season 5, where she spoke about how she said she has come to trust divine timing, even when things do not happen according to plan.

Raveena recalled that after her father’s demise in 2022, she completed a pilgrimage covering the 12 Jyotirlingas.

She and Rasha had subsequently planned to undertake the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra together.

However, their plans were disrupted when their visas were cancelled just before the scheduled journey.

Recalling how disappointed they were at the time, Raveena said she chose to believe that there was a reason behind the unexpected cancellation.

“Maine itna bola Mahadev ka kuch toh kaaran hoga, there has to be a reason that we are not going. Jab woh bulayenge tab apne aap hum chale jayenge.”

(I simply said that Mahadev must have a reason for this; there has to be a reason why we are not going. When He calls us, we will automatically go.)

Raveena said that what initially felt like a disappointment soon took on a different meaning when she and Rasha learnt about the devastating disaster that struck the Himalayan region.

“We were so disappointed that it got cancelled, and two days later we came to know that the glacier collapsed. It was a man-made disaster.”

She further reflected on how the experience strengthened her belief that sometimes an unexpected setback can turn out to be protection.

“It is God’s way to save you from every situation,” she said.

For the uninitiated, on August 26, a major rock-and-ice collapse in Nepal’s Langtang region triggered catastrophic flooding and debris flows, causing widespread destruction in Nepal and across the Nepal-Tibet border region.

The disaster also severely affected the route towards the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage, with the Gyirong Port, an important gateway for Indian pilgrims, among the areas hit by the floods and left completely devastated.

–IANS

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