Neena Gupta visits Jasbir Jassi's rehearsals to encourage Punjab's artists

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi expressed his gratitude to Bollywood actress Neena Gupta after she visited his rehearsal session and extended her support to the performing artists.

Sharing a picture from the rehearsal session on Instagram, Jassi thanked the actress for taking the time to visit and encourage the artists. Sharing a video, the Punjabi singer said Neena's presence during the rehearsal helped boost the morale of the artists as they prepared for their performance.

Jasbir wrote in Punjabi, “Reharsal te saade Punjab de Artists da Hounsla vadhaun vaaste Bahut Bahut Dhanwad Neena jii.” (“Thank you so much, Neena ji, for coming to our rehearsal and boosting the morale of our artists from Punjab.”)

The video shows Jasbir introducing Neena Gupta to the Punjabi artists, while the duo can be seen sharing a warm and pleasant interaction. He also added the song “Laung Da Lashkara” to the video. The interaction took place ahead of their performances at the international music festival, India Music Retreat, in Jaipur.

Jasbir Jassi is known for his contribution to Punjabi music and continues to promote the region's rich musical and cultural traditions through his work. Jasbir is best known for popular Punjabi songs such as “Dil Le Gayee,” “Kudi Kudi” and “Laung Da Lashkara.” He has also been associated with Bollywood music, including the song “Koka” from the film “Patiala House.”

Neena Gupta, meanwhile, has had a long and celebrated career in Hindi cinema and television. She is known for her acclaimed performances in both parallel and mainstream Hindi cinema, with notable films including “Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro,” “Uunchai,” and “Badhaai Ho.”

The 67-year-old actress recently featured in the series “Chumbak.” The show featured an ensemble cast, including Deven Bhojani, Arjun Bijlani, Helly Shah, Manasi Parekh, Sandeepa Dhar, Sumeet Raghavan, Anant V. Joshi, Amyra Dastur, Delnaaz Irani and Atul Kumar. The show premiered on Netflix on September 10.

--IANS

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