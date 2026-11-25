Los Angeles, Nov 25 (IANS) The ‘Cheap Thrills’ hitmaker Sia has shared that she is looking forward to better things in life as the legal battle over her separation from Daniel Bernad ensues.

On Wednesday, the singer-songwriter took to her X, formerly Twitter, and penned a note as she spoke about closing the chapter of her marriage.

She wrote, “I look forward to closing this chapter. I believe in accountability, and I trust the legal process. My focus remains on being a loving parent and living a peaceful, meaningful, creative life”.

The singer filed for divorce from Daniel Bernad in March after two years of marriage. Earlier, Daniel requested sole legal and physical custody of their child alleging that the singer suffers from addiction to substance, and it could impact the child’s mind. The couple had earlier agreed that the singer would have full custody of their 19-month-old son Somersault Wonder.

The singer insisted that the allegations about her substance abuse were "entirely unfounded and misleading" and that although she had struggled with drug and alcohol issues over 15 years ago, she had been sober for more than six months.

Daniel's filing requested for the singer to be ordered to submitted to random drug testing three times a month and regular testing once a week. In response, the singer said she is currently part of a programme that includes weekly testing and a sober companion, and alleged that while she has repeatedly agreed to the checks, her estranged husband had "refused" to do the same.

Sia is seeking to legally end her marriage to estranged husband Dan Bernad while continuing to battle over financial matters. The singer filed for divorce in March 2025, citing irreconcilable differences. Sia has retained primary physical custody of her child, and agreed on child support of $42,500 monthly. A hearing for their divorce is scheduled for January 12, 2027.

--IANS

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