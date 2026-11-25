New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) A decades-old personal bond between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the late Parkash Singh Badal is once again drawing the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiromani Akali Dal closer, as the two parties reunite for the Punjab Assembly elections.

A post shared on the ‘Modi Story’ handle on X recalled an untold anecdote that underscored the warmth of that relationship. According to the post, the late Akali patriarch had once sent his own special ‘chariot’ — a vehicle equipped with a lift — complete with a driver and a full tank of fuel for Narendra Modi.

Accompanying the gesture was Badal’s remark, “They are good people, decent folks—take them along...”

The narrative positions this act of consideration as an early foundation of mutual respect that later matured into a long-standing political alliance.

That partnership, nurtured during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani era and sustained through multiple elections, was interrupted in 2020 when the Akali Dal parted ways with the BJP-led NDA over the farm laws.

Six years later, the two parties have formally reunited.

The renewed alliance was announced on November 24, 2026, at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president Nitin Nabin and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The partners will jointly contest the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. Shah described the Akali Dal as the “elder brother” in the state and indicated that the chief minister’s post would go to the senior partner if the alliance forms the government.

Seat-sharing details are still being finalised.

Prime Minister Modi welcomed the development, calling it a natural alliance that puts Punjab and the welfare of Punjabis first.

He recalled that the partnership had been nurtured by Vajpayee, Advani and Parkash Singh Badal, and expressed confidence that it would emerge as the preferred choice of the people of the state.

The Modi Story post frames the current political reunion as a natural extension of the personal trust and goodwill that began with a simple yet thoughtful gesture nearly thirty years ago. Both sides have identified key priorities, including making Punjab drug-free by the end of 2029, improving law and order, addressing farmers’ concerns and accelerating development.

--IANS

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