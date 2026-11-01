Vidya Malavade reflects on the social media scrutiny actresses face: It shows their perspective

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Actress Vidya Malavade opened up about the strict social media scrutiny actresses have to face, especially when it comes to their appearances.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, the 'Chak De!' actress said that when someone writes something, it reflects more on their mindset rather than the person they are writing about.

Vidya was asked, "Actresses are often trolled for their appearance, personal choices, or even their weight after pregnancy. How do you look at this culture of commenting on someone's life and body?"

Reacting to the question, she pointed out that, according to her, there are two aspects to this.

"If someone writes something about me, it does not necessarily have any bearing on who I am. It reflects that person's thoughts and perspective. What they choose to write about me is their problem, not mine. If someone writes something positive, that also comes from within them. Their words reflect their own thinking. I try not to allow other people's opinions to define me," she explained.

Vidya also recalled a statement by fellow actress Richa Chadda, who shared that one should not let themselves be affected by someone sitting somewhere and writing about them.

"At the end of the day, it is their opinion", she added.

However, Vidya shared that people do need to think about the toxicity of what they write, particularly when commenting on a woman who has just given birth or is going through a vulnerable phase.

"Imagine what it says about the person writing such things. It is deeply toxic, and I believe we should stay away from that negativity", she pointed out.

On the professional front, Vidya recently made her micro drama debut with ‘Scam 2024 – The Digital Arrest Story.'

Starring Sandeep Aurora, Priyanshi Tripathi, Puja Jha, Ayushi Tyagi, Shital Tejwani, Ashok K. Jha, and Yogesh Pawar, the thriller is streaming exclusively on the Story TV app.

--IANS

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