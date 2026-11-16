PM Modi arrives to attend gala dinner hosted by Philippines President

Manila, Nov 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wearing Barong Tagalog, the national formal attire for men in the Philippines, arrived at the Philippine International Convention Centre in Pasay City to attend a gala dinner hosted by the country's President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr. in Manila on Monday.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos warmly welcomed PM Modi at the event for the visiting dignitaries as he arrived at the venue in an auto.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi arrived in Manila to attend the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit, which the Philippines is hosting as the ASEAN Chair for 2026.

Upon arrival in Manila, PM Modi was received by the Secretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology in the Philippines, Robert Joseph "Jay" Montes de Claro.

Sharing details regarding the Prime Minister's arrival in Manila on social media platform X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "The visit reaffirms India's partnership with ASEAN as a cornerstone to its Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific Vision."

Members of the Indian community also extended a warm welcome to PM Modi in Manila as he arrived in the Philippines for a two-day visit. PM Modi interacted with members of the Indian diaspora, who enthusiastically chanted "Modi Modi" to welcome the Indian Prime Minister. He also witnessed cultural performances upon his arrival in Manila.

​The ASEAN-India Summit will review progress in the implementation of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including the ASEAN-India Plan of Action 2026–2030, and chart the future direction of cooperation, according to the statement released by the MEA.

"India-ASEAN relations are a central pillar of India's Act East Policy and our vision for the Indo-Pacific. The visit comes as India and ASEAN are celebrating 2026 as the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation, and will commemorate 35 years of Dialogue Relations and five years of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2027," the MEA said in a statement.

The East Asia Summit will provide an opportunity to discuss matters of regional and global importance with ASEAN and other participating countries.

In his departure statement, PM Modi expressed confidence that the visit will infuse new energy in the bilateral partnership with ASEAN and reinforce the commitment to a "peaceful, prosperous and resilient Indo-Pacific".

"Today, I am embarking on a visit to Manila to participate in the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit on November 17, at the invitation of the Phillipines President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. Our relationship with ASEAN countries is at the heart of India's Act East Policy and occupies a central place in our MAHASAGAR vision. Our ties, rooted in centuries of civilisational exchanges, have grown into a dynamic partnership spanning trade, connectivity, maritime security, technology and people-to-people relations," he said.

PM Modi also added that he looks forward to working with the ASEAN leaders to "build on the progress of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and give further momentum to our shared aspirations for growth, connectivity and prosperity" during the ASEAN-India Summit.

He said that the East Asia Summit provides an "important platform for dialogue on regional and global challenges."

"I look forward to exchanging views with participating leaders on strengthening peace, stability and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific," PM Modi added.

--IANS

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