November 16, 2026 6:26 PM हिंदी

India-Philippines direct flights to boost trade, people-to-people ties: Industry

India-Philippines direct flights to boost trade, people-to-people ties: Industry

New Delhi/Manila, Nov 16 (IANS) Industry leaders on Monday said the expansion of direct flight connectivity between India and the Philippines is expected to strengthen people-to-people ties and provide a significant boost to bilateral trade, as both countries seek to deepen their economic engagement.

Speaking to IANS, Dileep Tiwari, President of the India Business Forum Philippines, said enhanced air connectivity would play a crucial role in fostering closer relations and facilitating business exchanges between the two nations.

"India and the Philippines have already signed an Air Services Agreement. After the Air Services Agreement was signed and implemented, the first direct flight between India and the Philippines was started by Air India," he stated.

"And now IndiGo and Philippine Airlines are committed to starting flights from December. When all these things begin, people-to-people connect and people-to-people trust will also increase, and trade will definitely grow as well," Tiwari noted. Because I personally believe that people-to-people trade and economic connectivity form the foundation of any relationship at the start, he noted.

He noted that stronger economic and commercial engagement often forms the foundation of enduring bilateral relationships and expressed confidence that direct flights would help accelerate business cooperation.

Highlighting the growing economic partnership, Tiwari said bilateral trade between India and the Philippines currently stands at around $4 billion.

The two countries are targeting a significant expansion of trade, with the aim of reaching $10 billion by 2030.

Echoing similar views, Vishal Vishnu Hathiramani, President of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce Philippines, said relations between the two countries are entering a promising phase.

He pointed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second visit to the Philippines, the introduction of visa-on-arrival facilities, and the launch of additional direct flights as key developments that could unlock new avenues of cooperation.

"India and the Philippines share very close relations, and with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second visit to the country, along with visa-on-arrival facilities and direct flights, I see tremendous potential for further cooperation between the two nations. Prime Minister Modi is a dear friend of President Marcos," he stated.

Meanwhile, Edgar O. Chua, Chairperson of the Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation and Chairman of the Makati Business Club, described India as an increasingly important partner for Southeast Asia.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in the Philippines on Monday to participate in the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit, where regional cooperation, economic integration, and strategic issues are expected to feature prominently in discussions.

--IANS

pk

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