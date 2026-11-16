SRK congratulates Jay Shah on reappointment as ICC Chairman: Your leadership in world cricket is greatly appreciated

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘King’, has congratulated Jay Shah after he was reappointed for a second consecutive term as ICC Chairman.

On Monday, the megastar took to his Instagram, and penned a long note as he congratulated Jay Shah on his unanimous election.

He wrote, “Congratulations @JayShah bhai on being reappointed as @ICC Chairman for a second term! Your leadership in administering world cricket and taking the game we love to newer heights is greatly appreciated”.

“The 2028 Olympics will mark a significant milestone for cricket and its continued growth, especially in the USA. Big hugs, and all the best for your next endeavours”, he added.

Jay Shah’s reappointment follows the proposal by ICC directors at the governing body's board meetings in Bali, Indonesia. In his 1st term, the 38-year-old took charge in December 2024, and became the youngest person to head cricket's global governing body at the age of 35. He succeeded New Zealand's Greg Barclay and previously served as the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) honorary secretary from 2019 to 2024.

His 2nd term comes at a crucial juncture for international cricket, with the sport preparing for its return to the Olympic Games at Los Angeles 2028, 128 years after its last appearance. The ICC has identified global expansion, strengthening women's cricket, creating opportunities for Associate Members and developing sustainable commercial avenues as key priorities. He thanked the ICC Board for its continued confidence, saying he remained committed to advancing cricket's interests worldwide.

Meanwhile, SRK’s association with cricket runs deep, as he is the owner of several cricket franchises globally under the Knight Riders Group.

Recently, the megastar inaugurated Knight Riders Cricket Ground in Pomona, Los Angeles, California, in July 2026. The venue is also expected to host cricket matches during the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, when the sport returns to the Games after a 128-year absence. Earlier, SRK had described the project as a long-held dream realised, and thanked ICC chairman Jay Shah for his support.

--IANS

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