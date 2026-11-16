November 16, 2026 6:27 PM हिंदी

Indian Army Chief arrives in Prague to strengthen defence cooperation with Czech Republic

Indian Army Chief arrives in Prague to strengthen defence cooperation with Czech Republic

Prague, Nov 16 (IANS) Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Dhiraj Seth, arrived in Prague on Monday for an official visit to the Czech Republic from November 16 to 19.

Upon General Seth's arrival in Prague, a briefing session was hosted by India's Ambassador to the Czech Republic, Raveesh Kumar, on the bilateral ties, including defence cooperation and industrial partnerships, according to the statement released by the Indian Embassy in the Czech Republic.

"The visit aims to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation, enhance military-to-military engagement between India and the Czech Republic and explore opportunities for collaboration in defence technology and industry," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

During his visit, General Dhiraj Seth will hold discussions with senior military leaders of the Czech Armed Forces, including Lieutenant General Petr Cepelka, First Deputy Chief of the General Staff and the Deputy Chief of Defence at General Staff Headquarters (GSHQ) in Prague.

He will also pay tribute to fallen soldiers during a wreath-laying ceremony at the General Staff Headquarters (GSHQ). He will call on senior officials of the Czech Republic's Ministry of Defence. His engagements will focus on matters of mutual interest, including military cooperation, training, modernisation and emerging security challenges, according to the statement from the Ministry of Defence.

As part of his engagements, General Dhiraj Seth will visit the Defence University in Brno and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) Joint Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defence Centre of Excellence to gain insights into specialised training, operational capabilities and future readiness of the Czech Armed Forces.

During his visit, General Dhiraj Seth will meet representatives of the Inter-Governmental Defence Cooperation Agency (AMOS), the Defence and Security Industry Association and leading defence manufacturers to explore opportunities for cooperation in defence technology and industry.

"The visit reflects the shared commitment of India and the Czech Republic to strengthening bilateral defence relations through sustained military dialogue, professional exchanges and industrial partnerships," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

--IANS

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