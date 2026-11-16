Auqib Nabi receives Impact Player of the Series medal in India’s 3-1 ODI series win

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) Right-arm fast bowler Auqib Nabi was named the winner of the Impact Player of the Series after India secured a 3-1 ODI series win over New Zealand at Bay Oval. Nabi was handed the medal inside the Indian team dressing room by team physiotherapist Thulasi Ram Yuvaraj.

“Congrats everyone. It was an exciting match and what an amazing series we have witnessed. I am very sure it is very difficult for whoever has made this decision because each and everyone in the team has outperformed in various aspects of this game.”

“This person whom I am going to give this medal, I know him for some time. He is a hardworking, committed, very meticulous in his preparations. He speaks very less. He makes sure his ball speaks in the field. So, it is none other than Auqib,” said Thulasi in a video posted on bcci.tv on Monday.

Across the series, Nabi claimed five wickets in 31 overs at an average of 32 and an economy rate of 5.16. His best returns with the ball were 2-31 at Hnry Stadium in Wellington. “Thank you for this. I am very grateful for this. I am very happy that we have won the series and I have made a contribution in it. Thank you,” said Nabi.

Nabi will be staying back in New Zealand alongside fellow fast bowler Arshdeep Singh to help India prepare for the two-match Test series starting at Basin Reserve in Wellington on November 19. It is followed by the second Test starting at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on November 27.

Both India and New Zealand are firmly in contention for next year's World Test Championship (WTC) summit clash to be played at The Oval. While New Zealand, the inaugural champions in 2021, occupy the second spot on the WTC table behind table-toppers and current champions South Africa, two-time runners-up India are currently ranked fourth.

--IANS

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