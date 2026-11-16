Indian diaspora in Manila hails PM Modi’s Philippines visit

Manila, Nov 16 (IANS) Members of the Indian diaspora in the Philippines on Monday expressed their excitement over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Manila, saying that his leadership has raised India’s standing on the global stage and that countries partnering with India will grow along with it.

Speaking to IANS, an Indian diaspora member said, “I think PM Modi is doing a great job. Everybody knows about him. And I think what he’s doing right now is good for the economy as it will help everyone within the country and around the country. Whoever is partnering with India will grow with it as well.”

Lauding PM Modi’s dedication, Lachman Daswani, a member of the Indian diaspora, said, “He has been the best Prime Minister so far. I have not seen anyone who has really wholeheartedly dedicated himself to the nation and the whole world.”

Expressing optimism about the outcome of the visit, Daswani said, “The fruits of this meeting will be very, very remarkable. All the Asian - ASEAN countries will get together and exchange and bring a better economy to everybody.”

Businessman Tikam Chellani said that the value of Indians living in the Philippines has increased since PM Modi took office.

“Here in Manila, we are very excited, and the position he has given to the whole of India on the global stage is much better than before. We live outside India, we live here away from India, and ever since the Prime Minister took office, the value of Indians here has increased much more than before, and we are getting recognition for India at the global level,” he said.

Highlighting the growth in business ties, Chellani said, “Earlier in the Philippines, India wasn’t as well-known, but now trade and business with India have increased, so accordingly, a lot of Indians are coming here for business as well. So there are very good expectations, and things will get even better.”

PM Modi arrived in Manila on Monday for a two-day visit to attend the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit (EAS), which the Philippines is hosting as the ASEAN Chair for 2026. Upon arrival at the airport in Manila, PM Modi received a warm welcome featuring a cultural performance.

During his visit, PM Modi will also interact with the Indian diaspora in the Philippines.

“I also look forward to interacting with the vibrant Indian community in the Philippines, whose contributions strengthen the bonds of friendship between our two countries,” PM Modi said in his departure statement.

--IANS

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