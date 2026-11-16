Romelu Lukaku announces international retirement after 16 years with Belgium

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku has announced his international retirement, drawing the curtains on a 16-year career with Belgium.

Lukaku is the leading goal-scorer for Belgium and made the last of his 135 appearances for the Red Devils against France in October during a 4-1 loss. He is by far the highest scorer from his nation, having netted 94 goals, with Kevin De Bruyne a distant second with 41 goals.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (146), Argentina's Lionel Messi (126), Iran's Ali Daei (108) and India's Sunil Chhetri (95) have netted more goals that him.

Lukaku, who plays for the Turkish club Fenerbahce, announced his retirement through a social media post. "These 16 years I gave all I had for the national team... I went through every emotion possible... I played with amazing teammates that I will always be grateful for. I want to thank them all. I want to thank all the coaches as well for pushing and trusting me to help the team. It was a nice ride, and I enjoyed every single moment," Lukaku wrote.

"To the Belgium fans thank you for the support you gave our team. I am proud to have represented my country in four World Cups and three European Championships.

"I will never forget those moments. I'm at peace with my decision to stop here. It was amazing, it was enjoyable, I'm grateful. Thank you," he added.

Meanwhile, the Belgian football association also paid its tribute to Lukaku. "Through his personality, leadership, dedication and strong connection to the national team, he has earned a special place in the history of the Belgian Red Devils.

"His journey, from making his debut at just 16 years old to competing on the biggest international stages, remains a tremendous source of inspiration for countless young footballers and children who dream of one day wearing the Belgium shirt themselves," the association wrote.

Lukaku was recently an unused substitute during Red Devils 4-1 win over Italy in the Nations League on Sunday. Along with Kevin De Bruyne, Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard, he was part of Belgium's golden football generation.

--IANS

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