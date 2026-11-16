Devajit Saikia, Rohit Sharma wish Jay Shah on reappointment as ICC Chairman

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia and former captain Rohit Sharma extended their wishes to Jay Shah on his unopposed reappointment as the International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman.

Saikia and Rohit wished the former BCCI secretary well for his time ahead as they congratulated Shah on getting another tenure in the prestigious position.

"Heartiest congratulations to Jay Shah on his unanimous re-election as ICC Chair for a second term," Saikia wrote on X.

"His clear vision for the game and his ability to turn that vision into action have earned him the trust and confidence of every member of the ICC Board. The unanimous decision reflects the Board’s faith in his leadership and in the direction he has set for world cricket.

"It is a pleasure to serve alongside him on the ICC Board. Wishing him every success as he continues to grow the game around the world," the current BCCI secretary added.

Meanwhile, India star Rohit also took to social media to extend his wishes. "Many congratulations, Jay Shah bhai, on being re-elected as ICC Chairman. Best wishes ahead!" Rohit wrote on social media.

Shah's first tenure as ICC chair began when he was unanimously elected to the role in August 2024, becoming the youngest to hold the position at age 35. He marked the beginning of his tenure as ICC Chair on December 1, 2024.

Shah was the sole candidate after the then-ICC chairperson, Greg Barclay, chose not to seek a third term. He also became the fifth Indian to head the ICC after Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N. Srinivasan and Shashank Manohar.

The reappointment provides continuity in leadership as cricket prepares for its return to the Olympic Games at Los Angeles in 2028, while pursuing wider global expansion, increased participation and commercial growth.

Meanwhile, Shah was "honoured" to have been re-elected to the position. "I am deeply honoured by the confidence the ICC Board has placed in me and sincerely grateful to every Director for their continued trust and support.

"Serving as Chair of the ICC is both a privilege and a responsibility, and I remain committed to working with our Members to advance the interests of cricket across the world," Shah said.

He described the sport's return to the Olympics as a significant opportunity to reach new audiences and inspire future generations.

"We are entering one of the most important and exciting periods in our sport's history. Cricket's return to the Olympic Games at LA28 presents an extraordinary opportunity to introduce our game to new audiences and inspire a new generation of players and fans.

"Our responsibility extends well beyond delivering successful events. We must build a stronger and more sustainable future for the sport with a focus on fans, athletes, commercial partners and other key stakeholders.

"I have always believed that cricket's greatest strength lies in its ability to bring people together. With the support of the Board and our Members, our focus will be on turning ambition into action and ensuring that the progress we make leaves a lasting legacy for generations to come," he added.

--IANS

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