America's economic offensive not likely to work against Iran’s hardline regime: Report

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) The US has changed its operational strategy against Iran as it is now actively re-engaging with a muscular military response along with a more institutionalised, economic response that differs from Operation Economic Fury that was initially launched in the Middle East conflict, according to a new report.

However, with the regime in Iran now taken over by IRCG hardliners this strategy is not likely to work. History shows that “massive sanctions and economic coercive measures have failed against regimes with hardline ideologies and institutional and structural resilience,” according to an article in India Narrative.

While the shift in strategy is notable at the structural and operational level, the impact seems less significant. 'Operation Economic Outcast' mounts an economic offensive on a full spectrum, meaning complete isolation of Iran and cutting off any direct and indirect economic support that Iran gets. The earlier operation, 'Economic Fury', did the same thing but with targeted and limited intensity, the article states.

But since conventional firepower is gradually failing to push Iran to the margins, the US security establishment has considered readjusting its strategic focus and applying non-military options alongside military power. In short, this means economic coercion with full force.

This shift may offer two benefits. First, it slows exhaustion of ammunition stocks, and second, it recalibrates strategies by using the diplomatic window while maintaining sustained pressure on Iran, the article observes.

The kinetic exhaustion of the US is real. According to reports, the U.S. military has burned through roughly 80 per cent of its THAAD interceptor inventory and half of its Patriot supplies.

The long-range missile stockpile is also under pressure, and some reports say months of sustained operations have sapped it heavily. This worrisome state of the US’s kinetic reserves, coupled with a hit to its capacity for sustained kinetic action, raises serious questions about its global readiness and "ability to counter threats in other theatres", the article opines.

--IANS

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