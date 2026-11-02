UPL Q2 profit falls 26 pc to Rs 452 crore on lower sales

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Global agriculture solutions company UPL Limited on Monday reported a 26.14 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 452 crore for the second quarter ended September 2026 (Q2 FY27), impacted by lower sales during the period.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 612 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year (Q2 FY26), according to its regulatory filing.

UPL's total income slipped 1.32 per cent to Rs 11,860 crore in the July-September quarter from Rs 12,019 crore a year earlier. Total expenses also declined to Rs 11,298 crore from Rs 11,573 crore in the year-ago period.

Despite a challenging operating environment, the company highlighted strong performance in its diversified business portfolio. Specialty chemicals emerged as a key growth driver, registering 50 per cent growth during the quarter, while the seeds and post-harvest segment recorded a 12 per cent increase.

UPL also announced an expansion move through its subsidiary Advanta, which has agreed to acquire 99.9 per cent of Egypt-based Misr Hytech Seed International for $110 million. The transaction is expected to be completed on or before January 31, 2027, subject to regulatory approvals.

Commenting on the results, UPL Chairman and Group CEO Jai Shroff said the company's performance reflected the strength of its diversified business model despite a volatile global backdrop.

He said Advanta and SUPERFORM delivered strong growth during the quarter, while the crop protection business continued to navigate phased demand recovery and adverse weather conditions in several markets.

“Our results this quarter reflect the strength of the diversified model we have built. Despite a volatile global backdrop, our businesses continued to execute with discipline; Advanta and SUPERFORM delivered strong growth, while our crop protection businesses navigated phased demand and challenging weather," he stated.

"With rising commodity prices potentially setting the stage for better farm economics, we remain focused on building a stronger and future-ready UPL, and on creating long-term value for all our stakeholders,” Shroff noted.

Group CFO Bikash Prasad said the company's first-half performance demonstrated the resilience of its earnings amid a difficult global operating environment.

--IANS

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