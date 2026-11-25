New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Hailing ties between India and Palestine as "strong", Palestine's Ambassador to India, Abdullah M. Abu Shawesh, on Wednesday expressed gratitude to India for not staying silent on Gaza.

In an interview with IANS, Shawesh said that the international community, which has called the October 7 attack as terror attack, should also describe the attacks in Gaza as "genocide."

Reacting to Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks that maintaining good ties with Israel does not mean India should remain silent on Gaza, Shawesh said, "This is another very important point and I would like to extend many thanks to the Government of India which has not remained silent in Gaza and to the people of India and to Mr. Rahul Gandhi who declared his position in this regard. Yes, no one should remain silent of what happened in Gaza, but this is not the end of the issue. Again, we would like to hear that. Likewise, everyone is calling it October 7th as a terror attack. We would like also those exact people to call what happened in Gaza as a genocide, what happened in Gaza as a real genocide."

"This is not our world. This is not opinion. This is not political commentating; it's a real issue. What happened in Gaza is a genocide. This is according to the United Nations, according to the Israeli watchdog, and according to all experts in the genocide; this is exactly genocide. Then, not only in Gaza, I know that Gaza today, and since 1,147 days ago, Gaza was in the eye of the storm, but what happened in West Bank, we are enduring in a daily pace tens of terror attack at the hands of the Israeli Jewish terrorist attacker, Jewish fanatic settlers. And this is not our war just a few days ago, less than one week ago. Gadi Eisenkot, most probably the upcoming Israeli Prime Minister, he said that clear and loud 'It is a Jewish terror attack'," he added.

He urged political commentators and leaders from across the world to not just tackle the issue of Gaza but to declare it an "Israeli genocidal war in Gaza" and to speak on what people have been facing in the West Bank.

Abdullah M. Abu Shawesh said that there is nothing new in Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks, as India already has good ties with Israel and will continue to share good relations with Israel in the future.

Recalling how India started maintaining ties with India under Congress rule, he said, "When India started or strengthened its relations with Israel, it was under the Congress ruling party three plus decades ago. And it was with the discussion with Yasser Arafat at that time when they called Yasser Arafat and told him at that time that we are going to strengthen our relations with Israel. So, that there is, from my point of view, there is no new issue in his declaration, I mean, Mr. Gandhi declaration."

"The main issue that we are concerned about as a Palestinian is when someone not only or anyone from all around the world when he's tackling the October 7th and described it as a terror attack, then describing the genocidal war in Gaza as a violence. This is an unbalanced situation and an unbalanced wording that many unfortunately still using it. This is our main concern when it came again to the Palestinian India or Palestinian and international relation worldwide," he added.

Abdullah M. Abu Shawesh highlighted historical ties shared by India and Palestine and recalled how India recently backed Palestinian resolution in the United Nations General Assembly.

On ties between India and Palestine, Shawesh said, "India-Palestine have a historical relationship extended more than eight decades ago. I mean, eight centuries ago when Baba Farid from India was went to Jerusalem, the most holiest place for the Muslim and the Christian worldwide and he established the Indian auspices. Up to today we have a good relation with India, just less than three or four days ago India was strongly support and back the Palestinian, more than one of the Palestinian resolution in the United Nations General Assembly. I believe the relation between India and Palestine likewise it was a good relation, strong relation, it would continue likewise."

--IANS

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