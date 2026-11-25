Karachi, Nov 25 (IANS) At least one person was killed and 10 others injured after the upper floors of an under-construction six-storey building collapsed near Baloch Colony in Pakistan's Karachi on Wednesday, local media reported, citing rescue officials.

Around 10 injured people have been pulled out from the rubble so far, with one of them taken to a hospital in serious condition, according to rescue officials, Pakistan's leading media outlet Geo News reported.

Heavy machinery has been sent to the spot to clear the rubble as rescue efforts are being conducted to find those still reported trapped under the debris. According to rescue officials, the building started shaking before it collapsed.

The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) said the building collapsed in Admin Society Block 4 near Baloch Colony in Karachi. It said that the building was built on a 600-square-yard plot and a ground-and-five-storey building was being constructed on the land. It further said that commercial construction was allegedly conducted on residential land, Geo News reported.

On November 5, at least one person was killed after the roof of a shop collapsed in Karachi, local media reported. The incident took place during construction work at the shop in Karachi, according to Rescue 1122’s Chief Operating Officer Abid Shaikh, Pakistani media reported. He said that three victims were extricated from the rubble and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Reports suggest that roof and building collapses are a recurring problem in Pakistan, where weak safety enforcement and substandard construction materials have repeatedly contributed to such tragedies.

On October 15, at least 31 people, including 30 students and a female teacher, were killed after a school collapsed in the Afridi Abad area of Pakistan's Peshawar.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Mian Saeed said that the owner of the school has been taken into custody and a case will be lodged over the incident, Pakistan's Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Saeed said the roof of the school had been poorly constructed and the building was located in narrow streets, which created difficulties for rescue operations. He said that 110 children were enrolled in the school.

--IANS

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