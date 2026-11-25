Doha, Nov 25 (IANS) Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's record-breaking 204 against the UAE in the Asia Cup Men’s Rising Stars tournament has left the India A dressing room in awe of him. Captain Tilak Varma, vice-captain Rinku Singh and the support staff all lined up to praise the 15-year-old's knock.

The left-hander hit 204 off 53 balls on Tuesday, with seven fours and 28 sixes and set new List A marks for the fastest century, 150 and double century, as well as the most sixes in an innings in the format.

"Nothing much to say on his innings. Everyone knows how he played and only one word we can say is his innings is absolute carnage. In five overs, I think we finished off the game. In five overs, we were 100/1. The way he carried on from there, in 14 overs, we were chasing 250. It was absolutely fantastic," India A captain Tilak Varma said in a video posted by the BCCI on its website on Wednesday.

Vice-captain Rinku Singh said he was happy to be a spectator. "When he plays, he just plays and doesn't let anyone else play as he bats. I was enjoying it. I was just standing there and watching how long his sixes were going and in my mind, I was thinking how many metres long they must be. God bless and may he keep batting like this."

Fast bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji went as far as comparing the sensational innings with Virender Sehwag's Test triple centuries. "Unbelievable. What a mind-boggling kind of performance we witnessed. I have witnessed a couple of very good knocks from my journey through Virender Sehwag's triple hundred. This is also special.

“I will put this on par with Virender Sehwag's triple hundred. Of course, the opposition against somebody, like no, definitely it will be considered. But in the forthcoming years, you will witness something special from here on. I wish him all the best for a wonderful career from here. Definitely, he's a wonderful kid, a nice human being."

Spin bowling coach Sunil Joshi said he had never seen hitting of this kind in his time of being in cricket. "Out of this world. Watching very closely from the dugout, 28 sixes. My goodness, I have never seen a carnage batting like this. 34 ball hundred and here it was 30 ball hundred.

“But the next hundred was unbelievable. I'm so happy and glad that I witnessed the knock. We wish Vaibhav continues to get a few more knocks in this tournament and much needed ones."

Head coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar has watched Sooryavanshi closely since his India Under-19 days and said the youngster made the extraordinary look routine. "I have never seen something like this before, and words will fall short. To look at it, it looked very simple. It looked like he was playing all the normal shots he plays. The distance the ball was going, you know, the positions he was getting consistently into the focus. Everything was fabulous.

"There's no words to describe it, to be fair. Whatever words I use will be less to describe the way he batted. I'm very happy for Vaibhav. I've been seeing him for a long time now, since the under-19s and I'm very happy for him. I wish him all the best. Just continue in the same way."

--IANS

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