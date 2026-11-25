New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Union Minister of State, Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday that India’s bio-economy is projected to reach $300 billion by 2030, as biotechnology is set to drive the next industrial revolution.

Biotech Startups in India had already grown from just 50-60 in 2014 to over 11,000 currently, the minister said urging industry leaders, startups and investors to expand investments and participation in genomics, multi-omics and advanced biotechnology, the statement from Ministry of Science & Technology said.

Addressing the CII Global Genomics Summit 2026 here, Singh said biotechnology is emerging as a strategic technology platform to shape the future of healthcare, agriculture and global economic competitiveness, much as information technology transformed economies in previous decades.

The minister said the country's extraordinary genetic diversity could become a major global asset for research and development. India's diverse population groups and wide spectrum of diseases provide an extensive knowledge base for generating genomic data and developing solutions relevant to populations across the world.

He said greater investment in genomic research would strengthen India's scientific capabilities and create significant industrial and commercial opportunities.

Referring to the Genome India Project, he said whole-genome sequencing of 10,000 individuals representing 80 different population groups had already been undertaken, creating a valuable foundation for future research.

Genomics and advanced biotechnology can help improve crop productivity, nutritional quality and resistance to pests and diseases, while supporting climate-resilient agriculture. Genomic applications can improve breeding practices and strengthen disease surveillance in the livestock sector.

The government had introduced the BioE3 Policy- Biotechnology for Economy, Environment and Employment, to accelerate biotechnology-led growth. The establishment of bio-foundries and other enabling infrastructure is aimed at supporting research, startups and industry in translating scientific discoveries into commercially viable products.

—IANS

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