Tokyo, Nov 25 (IANS) A man died after he was stabbed near a shopping mall in Japan's Fukuoka on Wednesday. Police said the attacker, possibly possessing the weapon, fled from the spot, local media reported on Wednesday.

The suspect is believed to be a person with significant stature, about 170 centimetres in height, according to Fukuoka prefectural police. An emergency call was made reporting that a person was stabbed near Aeon Mall Fukuoka Ito in Fukuoka's Nishi Ward, Japan-based Kyodo News reported. The victim was found unconscious and was taken to a hospital after being stabbed with what seemed to be a knife.

On April 29, a man allegedly hit two high school students with a hammer and sprayed an unknown substance at several police officers in Japan's capital, Tokyo, local media reported.

The incident took place on a street in Fussa, a suburban area in western Tokyo, at around 7:20 am (local time). One student suffered an injury to the face while another sustained an injury to the shoulder after a man believed to be in his 40s attacked them, Kyodo News reported.

According to the police, the man attacked the two students after his mother warned several students talking on the street to be quiet; however, they remained there. A person who saw the incident in a residential area near JR Fussa Station made an emergency call and reported that a man possessing a hammer was attacking someone.

The police said officers reached the spot and, while speaking with the man's mother, were threatened by the man with a knife he had brought from home before he sprayed an unknown substance on them, injuring three.

Police stormed the man's house believing that he had barricaded himself inside his home. However, police only found a hammer, knife and spray at the man's residence.

Security camera footage had revealed that the man apparently fled through a back door after spraying an unknown substance at the police personnel. None of the injuries was fatal.

--IANS

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