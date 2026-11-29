Gorakhpur, Nov 29 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 104 development projects worth more than Rs 502 crore in Gorakhpur on Sunday, marking the 37th foundation day of Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA).

The Chief Minister vowed to put the city on firm development path and tore into the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) regime, claiming that their government wanted to turn the city into slaughterhouse hub, instead of establishing industrial networks.

Recalling his stiff resistance to the proposal as an MP in year 2004-05, Chief Minister Adityanath said he that he told the then Samajwadi Party-led Uttar Pradesh government, "If development is being diverted to Saifai, then take the slaughterhouse there as well; Gorakhpur will manage its own development."

"Today, that same GIDA is attracting investments worth thousands of crores, including three dairy units, a cement factory, and various steel and plastic industries," the Chief Minister added, while speaking at the ceremony to mark the 37th foundation day of GIDA.

He also inaugurated the Gorakhpur Trade Show and One District One Product (ODOP) Fest, along with the Chakbhop Residential Scheme and GIDA's new website.

The memoranda of Understanding worth more than Rs 17,650 crore were also exchanged for new industrial investment and employment opportunities.

"A strong foundation of development can only be built on a solid legacy. This pace of development is the foundation of Uttar Pradesh's progress," the Chief Minister said.

The 'Chakbhop' residential colony project, to be built on the Gorakhpur Link Expressway at a cost of Rs 463 crore, is expected to provide housing for all sections of society, including the poor, as well as dormitories and affordable meal facilities for labourers.

The Chief Minister remarked that the first 28–30 years following GIDA's establishment 37 years ago were bleak, noting that "bad governments are a disaster in themselves", and political parties obsessed with dynastic politics are incapable of fostering development.

He added that prior to 2017, public funds were being diverted toward constructing boundary walls for graveyards and seizing land belonging to the poor.

"Previously, 80 to 85 percent of the total budget of the Uttar Pradesh Department of Culture was spent solely on the 'Saifai Mahotsav', leaving nothing for the rest of the state."

"Today, the 'double-engine' government is driving development across all 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh without any discrimination," CM Adityanath said.

The Chief Minister also remarked that the Eastern Uttar Pradesh was defined in the past by only two things: Encephalitis—a disease spread by mosquitoes—and the 'mafia raj' that extorted money from industries.

"Innocent lives, primarily from Dalit and backward communities, were lost to encephalitis, yet previous governments remained indifferent. Today, the 'double-engine' government has eliminated both the mafia and the mosquito menace. Those who lost their grip on power and are now left without influence are making claims about development, even though, while in power, they worked exclusively for their own families and syndicates," CM Adityanath noted.

On the occasion, CM Yogi Adityanath also distributed allotment letters to beneficiaries of residential and industrial plots, and certificates to trained students.

--IANS

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