New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has called on his players to work harder and take responsibility for turning around their poor run of form, insisting that the solution to their recent struggles must come from within the team.

Chelsea suffered their third consecutive Premier League defeat after going down 3-2 against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday. Despite Emmanuel Emegha scoring twice in the second half, the visitors could not recover from goals by Igor Jesus and Morgan Gibbs-White, who netted a brace, including a penalty.

The defeat left Chelsea with 16 points from 12 matches, increasing the pressure on Alonso as the team looks to regain its early-season momentum.

Speaking on the loss, the Chelsea manager stressed that hard work and collective responsibility would be essential to overcome the difficult period.

"We are working to find solutions and try our best, but things are not going the way we want. I don’t understand any other way in football except to work and try again. If we want to get something, it will have to come from us. Nobody will come from outside to give us the solution and the work we need and the quality we need and the mentality we need. It needs to come from within the team," Alonso said, as quoted by the club.

Chelsea had enjoyed a promising spell earlier in the campaign, winning three of their four Premier League matches before their recent slump. Alonso believes that the same team capable of producing positive results can rediscover its form if it responds to the current challenge.

The manager remained optimistic that Chelsea could turn their fortunes around, while acknowledging that the players must first overcome the difficult phase together.

‘In the same way it isn’t going our way, it can turn around and go our way,’ Alonso said. ‘But we have to come through this moment.’

Chelsea will now look to end their losing run when they host Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

--IANS

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