New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) Delhi's Addya Katyal clinched the Youth Women Individual Trap gold medal at the 69th National Shooting Championship Competitions, finishing ahead of Madhya Pradesh's Heena Rashmi Bairwa and Haryana's Sift Sandhu at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range here on Sunday.

Katyal topped the leaderboard with a final tally of 108 to snatch the gold medal, Bairwa was a close second at 107 to claim silver while Sandhu scored 105 in the close-fought podium battle to bag the bronze medal.

Tamil Nadu's Nilaa Rajaa Baalu finished fourth with 104, followed by her state-mate Tanisska Senthilkumar, who registered 99. Madhya Pradesh's Poonam Raghuwanshi came sixth with 97, while Army's Aishwari Choudhary secured seventh place with 96. Pragya Sen of Madhya Pradesh completed the top eight with a score of 94.

The youth women's individual event was one of the three events decided on the day as trap shooting continued at the National Championships in the capital.

In the Deaf Men Trap category, Madhya Pradesh's Divyalakshya Chauhan clinched the gold with a score of 75, bringing home a trophy in what has been a rewarding day for the athletes.

In the Youth Women Foreign National Trap category, a winner was also determined with Uttar Pradesh's Ruaa Talha Ul Islam claiming gold having scored 72.

The three events are part of the ongoing 69th National Shooting Championship Competitions being held at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, New Delhi.

The results of Sunday saw the conclusion of the youth women's trap, deaf men's trap and youth women's foreign national trap competitions.

--IANS

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