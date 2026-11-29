Chennai, Nov 29 (IANS) DMK President M.K. Stalin is scheduled to meet Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, CPP Chairperson and former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi at his Alwarpet residence here at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The Congress delegation is expected to ask Stalin to reconsider his party’s support for the Centre’s delimitation Bill before the Parliament meets on Monday.

The Congress leaders arrived in Chennai a day after the DMK, which has 22 members in the Lok Sabha, announced its support for the Bill.

The Centre is expected to reintroduce the measure at a special session of Parliament on November 30.

Congress Chief Ministers A. Revanth Reddy (Telangana), D.K. Shivakumar (Karnataka), V.D. Satheesan (Kerala), and Mamata Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee also arrived in Chennai for the talks. The leaders arrived on two flights and travelled together from the airport to a hotel.

DMK MP Kanimozhi was also expected to reach Chennai from New Delhi before the scheduled meeting.

Explaining the change in the DMK’s position to party MPs, Stalin said he had received a copy of the Bill and found that it incorporated two of the party’s principal demands. He described the provisions as a victory for the DMK after three years of campaigning to protect Tamil Nadu’s representation in the Parliament.

Stalin said the choice of census figures would determine Tamil Nadu’s share of Lok Sabha seats. Had the latest census figures been used to redistribute seats among the states, northern states would have gained seats, and Tamil Nadu’s share of the House would have fallen, he told the MPs.

The DMK had pressed for the 1971 Census to remain the basis for allocating seats. Stalin said the party had intervened to prevent a change that would have hurt Tamil Nadu and that the Bill now met its expectations.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai ahead of the talks, Tamil Nadu's Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin said the visitors were welcome to present their case. The DMK President would decide how the party responded to any request to reconsider its position, he said. Noting that the DMK had been the first party to raise the delimitation issue nationally, he said that it would take the “right decision at the right time", adding that protecting Tamil Nadu’s rights would guide that decision.

--IANS

aal/vd