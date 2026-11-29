Chennai, Nov 29 (IANS) Three-time National Award winning music composer G V Prakash, who is to score music for director Shivaa Chiranthanaa's upcoming film 'Motorcycle Diarys', has now disclosed to IANS that the film will feature five songs.

The film has triggered great excitement as it is being produced by Rishab Shetty's production house Rishab Shetty Films in association with Sithara Entertainments.

Soon after the makers made a formal announcement about the film on social media on Sunday, G V Prakash took to his X timeline to share his thoughts on the film and its director.

He wrote, "Another terrific script on way. One terrific debut director is on way. Get ready Indian cinema!"

When IANS got in touch with the ace music director to know more about the project, G V Prakash said, "The film will feature five songs. It is being directed by Shivaa Chiranthanaa, a former assistant director of Rishab Shetty."

When asked if Rishab Shetty himself was playing the lead in the film, G V Prakash said, "No. Rishab Shetty's production house is producing the film.

The cast will be different."

Meanwhile, Sithara Entertainments, in its announcement post on Instagram, wrote, "Every milestone is a memory, every forgetfulness is a story. Some journeys change who you are! Sithara Entertainments & Rishab Shetty Films proudly present #MotorcycleDiarys our next soulful journey! Get ready to hit the highway! Shoot begins soon…"

The film, which is being produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Pragathi Rishab Shetty, has been written by Shivaa Chiranthanaa. It will have editing by well known editor Navin Nooli and cinematography by Bhuvan Reddy.

Art direction for the film is to be handled by Dharani Gangeputra, while dialogues for the film will be by Raghu Niduvalli. Costumes in the film, which will release in five languages namely Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi, will be designed by Pragathi Rishab Shetty.

--IANS

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