New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) Retired IPS officer Sanjay Kumar Singh has said that he refused to conduct a "fishing or roving inquiry" against political leaders in Gujarat during a 2010 corruption investigation involving the Medical Council of India (MCI), citing the absence of credible evidence or material to justify such a probe.

Singh, who has authored the book "Code of Honour: No Half Measures in the Indian Police Service", said an investigation should not be expanded into a fishing exercise unless there is sufficient factual material to support the allegations.

Speaking to IANS about his experience handling several high-profile corruption cases during his tenure with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Singh said he had been asked to look for material that could implicate the then Gujarat Chief Minister (current PM Narendra Modi), despite there being no credible evidence to initiate such an inquiry.

"I did not come across any case file concerning the then Chief Minister of Gujarat. However, I was instructed to look for evidence -- within the scope of the case I was handling -- that might implicate the then Chief Minister of Gujarat. My response at the time was that we possessed no credible facts or material to support such an inquiry. Can a 'roving' or 'fishing' inquiry be conducted against someone in the absence of any credible evidence? When I was asked to pursue this, I refused. I stated that I could not conduct such a roving or fishing inquiry without a factual basis," Singh told IANS.

Referring to Prime Minister Modi's earlier remarks about investigative agencies allegedly targeting him during the tenure of the UPA government, Singh said: "I cannot speak for the agencies as a whole. I can only discuss the specific incident I experienced during my own investigation. I cannot claim whether or not investigative agencies were being misused; I can only recount what happened to me, and that is precisely what I am sharing."

Recounting the circumstances of the 2010 MCI investigation, Singh said the CBI had registered a major corruption case against the then chairman of the Medical Council of India. A separate case had also been registered against the same official over allegations of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

He said that during the course of the investigation, the agency decided to conduct a search at the premises of the chairman's Chartered Accountant (CA). It was at this stage, Singh said, that the then CBI Director suggested gathering evidence against certain political leaders as well.

"As I mentioned earlier, I raised two objections: first, this had no connection to our case; and second, we lacked any credible facts or material that would justify expanding the scope of our investigation. When pressure was applied, I made it clear that I would not engage in such a 'fishing' or 'roving' inquiry," he told IANS.

The retired IPS officer further said that he had faced pressure on several occasions during his career, including when he was serving as a Superintendent of Police (SP).

"Even when I was an SP, attempts were made to exert pressure on me. I would initially try to decline indirectly, but if the pressure persisted, I would state clearly that I would not comply. This has been my practice as a police officer. In every case I investigated, I took action based solely on the evidence. I never made a decision under pressure," Singh said.

Asked which political leaders the then CBI Director had sought to implicate in the 2010 investigation, he said: "In a 2010 case, there was a discussion involving certain senior politicians from Gujarat, including the then-Chief Minister of Gujarat."

Asked whether the then Chief Minister's name had specifically come up, Singh confirmed that it had, adding that references were also made to other senior political figures from the state.

"The then-Chief Minister of Gujarat was certainly mentioned. Furthermore, references were made to other senior politicians from that state," he said.

Asked whether the name of Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also been alluded to during the discussion, Singh replied, "Yes, but his name was not explicitly mentioned."

Identifying the person who had made the suggestion to gather evidence against political leaders, Singh named the then CBI Director, Ashwani Kumar.

Asked whether the then CBI Director had indicated that he was acting on instructions from higher authorities, Singh said no such explanation had been provided.

"No, he did not say that. He did not disclose whether he had received this information from a specific source or if an order had come from elsewhere," Singh said.

The former IPS officer said he could not establish whether political interference had taken place, as he had not witnessed it personally.

"I cannot say whether political interference took place or not, as I did not witness it firsthand. However, it was indeed mentioned in the context of the case I was investigating," he added.

--IANS

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