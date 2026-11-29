Ottawa, Nov 29 (IANS) Two young men with roots in Arniwala in Punjab's Fazilka district have been recruited into the police force in Canada, representing significant milestones in their professional journeys abroad and evolving aspirations of the Punjabi diaspora.

Neeraj Singh has become a member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), while Gurpreet Singh has joined the Toronto Police Service.

In his journey to joining the Canadian police force, Neeraj Singh has faced personal hardships and professional setbacks, Khalsa Vox reported, citing The Tribune. He was raised by his mother after his father separated from his family when he was four years old. Despite facing difficult circumstances, Neeraj Singh completed his education.

He pursued a master's degree in International Business and Management from the University of Bedfordshire in the UK. After completing his education, he began working in the corporate sector before shifting to Canada in 2019.

Singh pursued a career in the police force after losing in the property sector in 2023. He was selected for the Canadian national police force after he underwent an 18-month selection process and completed his training in Regina. His wife and son encouraged him through his journey in joining the Canadian police force.

Meanwhile, Gurpreet Singh's selection for serving in the Toronto Police Service showcases the continuation of a family tradition spanning four generations. He has become the fourth generation of his family to serve in security forces, as his father serves as a Sub-Inspector in the Punjab Police while his grandfather served in the Border Security Force.

Over 10 members of Singh's extended family serve in the police or armed forces. After Gurpreet Singh's selection as a constable in the Toronto Police Service, celebrations erupted at his house in Fazilka, with his family distributing sweets and performing a dance.

Speaking to reporters, Singh's grandfather, Balbir Singh, said: "Today, our grandson has been recruited into the police in Canada. It is a matter of immense happiness. He is the first boy from Punjab to be recruited into the police there. We are all happy."

Gurpreet Singh's uncle, Pragat Singh, said: "Today we have been blessed with a wonderful occasion of happiness because the son of our household, our nephew Gurpreet Singh, who had earlier been recruited into the Toronto Police in Canada, passed out today at the oath-taking ceremony. He (Gurpreet Singh) has worked hard for it. It is a matter of great pride for our entire family and our region."

The selection of two young men in the police force in Canada holds significance for Punjab, as overseas migration has long shaped the aspirations of young people in the state, Khalsa Vox reported. For young people in Punjab, the journey of two youth offers different examples of how education, determination and professional ambition can open new opportunities for them.

--IANS

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