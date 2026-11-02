Unbeaten India register fifth successive win in Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026, set up semi-final clash against Korea

Jalandhar, Nov 2 (IANS) The Indian Men's Hockey Team completed an unbeaten league-stage run at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026 on Monday with an 8-0 win over Korea – their fifth in a row – at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar.

Dilpreet Singh (8', 40') scored twice, while Jugraj Singh (11'), Harmanpreet Singh (15'), Shilanand Lakra (33'), Sukhjeet Singh (34'), Sanjay (36') and Angad Bir Singh (60') were also on target. India finished at the top of the standings with five wins from five matches and will face Korea again in the semi-finals as the tournament moves to Mohali, where the semis will be played on November 4 and the medal matches on November 5.

Second-placed Japan will face Malaysia, who finished the league stage in third place, in the other semi-final.

India began aggressively in front of a packed house and created an early chance through Sukhjeet, whose backhand effort in the fourth minute was saved by goalkeeper Kim Jaehyeon. Dilpreet opened the scoring in the eighth minute with a backhand finish after a move that began with an aerial pass from Jugraj. India doubled their lead through a penalty corner in the 11th minute, with Jugraj scoring after Harmanpreet's initial effort was kept out and Vishnukant Singh set up Jugraj on the rebound. Harmanpreet added another penalty-corner goal to his tally in the 15th minute to give India a 3-0 lead at the first break. He now tops the scoring chart with nine goals.

Korea showed more intent in the second quarter and earned a number of penalty corners, but the Indian defence kept them at bay. Pathak also denied Son Dain in a one-on-one situation in the 27th minute with a timely save using his outstretched foot. India had opportunities of their own, but Aditya Arjun Lalage's shot went wide, while another penalty corner did not result in a goal after the ball was ruled to have been played with the back of the stick. India went into half-time with their three-goal advantage intact.

India increased the tempo after the break and added four goals in the third quarter. Shilanand Lakra scored in the 33rd minute after a penalty-corner variation. Harmanpreet's pass found Jugraj, whose attempt was saved by Kim, but Lakra was on hand to put away the rebound. Sukhjeet made it 5-0 a minute later, deflecting Aditya's pass from the baseline into the net. Sanjay added another in the 36th minute, reacting quickest after Dilpreet's attempt was saved. India's seventh goal came in the 40th minute when Sanjay controlled Harmanpreet's long aerial pass and struck towards goal, with Dilpreet getting a touch to send the ball past the goalkeeper.

India eased the tempo in the final quarter, with Korea enjoying periods of ball-possession but struggling to create clear chances. Suraj Karkera made a save when Korea threatened, while a penalty corner in the 58th minute came to nothing. Angad Bir Singh then scored a superb solo goal in the 60th minute, winning possession in the midfield, driving towards the circle and pushing the ball underneath the advancing goalkeeper to complete the 8-0 win. Korea had another penalty corner in the closing seconds, but failed to make the most of it.

Sanjay, who was named ‘Player of the Match’, said India were pleased to finish at the top of the pool. “We wanted to top the table and we did that. We are very happy. I want to request the crowd to support us the same way in Mohali,” he said.

India finished with 15 points and a goal difference of +29. Japan ended second with 10 points, followed by Malaysia with nine and Korea with six points.

--IANS

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