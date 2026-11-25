New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Amazon said on Wednesday that cumulative ecommerce exports from India through its flagship Amazon Global Selling programme have reached $27 billion, driven by growing participation from Indian exporters and strong demand for Made-in-India products across global markets.

Launched in 2015, Amazon Global Selling enables Indian businesses to sell products through the company's international marketplaces.

Over the last 11 years, more than 2.4 lakh Indian exporters have joined the programme and collectively sold over one billion Made-in-India products to customers worldwide.

The company said its exporter base expanded by 20 per cent over the past year.

Amazon said sellers from 28 states, seven Union Territories and more than 200 cities and towns are now using the platform to reach customers across more than 18 international Amazon stores, including those in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, France, Italy and Spain.

“India has the potential to become a global powerhouse for consumer exports, and ecommerce is helping turn that ambition into reality,” said Srinidhi Kalvapudi, Head of Amazon Global Selling India.

He said the $27-billion milestone and the growing base of exporters demonstrate how Indian businesses are building brands and expanding their presence in global markets.

"As we work towards our $80 billion exports commitment by 2030, our focus is on making global selling simpler and more accessible through AI-led innovation, capacity building and stronger ecosystem partnerships, while supporting the Government of India's vision to take Brand India to the world,” Kalvapudi mentioned.

The company said home textiles and apparel emerged as major growth drivers for Amazon Global Selling in 2026.

The apparel category recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23 per cent, while home products grew at a CAGR of 30 per cent.

To tap further opportunities in the textile sector, Amazon has launched a cluster-led initiative in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, aimed at supporting rug manufacturers and accelerating exporter onboarding.

The company has also signed memoranda of understanding with the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), Carpet Export Promotion Council (CEPC) and The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL) to strengthen industry collaboration and expand export opportunities.

--IANS

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