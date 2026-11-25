Lucknow, Nov 25 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered a major reshuffle in the police department, transferring 18 Additional Superintendents of Police (ASPs) and Deputy Subedar Commandants and assigning them new responsibilities across several districts and police units.

The reshuffle has been carried out with the stated objective of strengthening law and order and improving the efficiency of police administration. The transfer list includes officers posted in Moradabad, Azamgarh, Sonbhadra, Shahjahanpur, Mathura, Muzaffarnagar, Aligarh and Mainpuri, among other places.

According to transfer order, Kumar Ranvijay Singh has been shifted from the post of Additional SP (City), Moradabad, to Additional SP (Rural), Azamgarh. Anoop Kumar has been transferred from Additional SP, Mau, to Additional SP, Sonbhadra.

Devendra Singh, who was serving as Deputy Subedar Commandant in the 39th Battalion of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Mirzapur, has been appointed Additional SP (Rural), Shahjahanpur.

Induprabha Singh has been appointed Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in the Lucknow Police Commissionerate. She was previously posted at the ACO Headquarters in Lucknow.

Atul Kumar Choubey has been transferred from Additional SP (Traffic), Muzaffarnagar, to Additional SP (Security), Mathura. Mamta Kuril, who was serving as Additional SP (Crime), Aligarh, will now take charge as Additional SP (Traffic), Muzaffarnagar.

Nitin Kumar Singh, Deputy Commandant of the 49th Battalion PAC, Gautam Buddh Nagar, has been posted as Additional SP at the Police Training School (PTS), Moradabad. Shrestha, who was serving as Additional SP in the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Lucknow, has been transferred as Deputy Commandant of the 49th Battalion PAC, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Navina Shukla has been shifted from Additional SP (Operations), Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, to the ACO Headquarters in Lucknow.

Naveen Kumar Singh, who was serving as Additional DCP in the Lucknow Police Commissionerate, has been transferred as Additional SP/Staff Officer at the Director General of Police (DGP) Headquarters.

Vibha Singh has been posted as Deputy Subedar in the 6th Battalion PAC, Meerut, from her previous position as Additional SP at PTS Meerut. Raghvendra Kumar Mishra has been transferred from the 6th Battalion PAC, Meerut, to the 5th Battalion of the Special Security Force (SSF), Saharanpur, as Deputy Subedar.

Arun Kumar Singh has been appointed Additional SP (Traffic), Azamgarh, from the Traffic Directorate in Lucknow. Dr Hridesh Katheria has been transferred from Additional SP (Rural), Badaun, to the Traffic Directorate in Lucknow as Additional SP.

Meanwhile, Pankaj Kumar Srivastava has been shifted from Additional SP (Traffic), Azamgarh, to Additional SP, Mau.

The reshuffle is part of the state government's administrative exercise to reposition police personnel and strengthen policing across different districts and units.

--IANS

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