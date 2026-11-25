New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Pep Guardiola has indicated that managing a national team could be the next chapter of his coaching career, while admitting he felt embarrassed to turn down an opportunity to coach Italy after deciding to take a break from football.

Guardiola, who left Manchester City in May 2026 after a successful 10-year spell, made the remarks during an interview with former Barcelona teammate Romario on his show.

The Spanish coach revealed that he held discussions with the Italian Football Federation after Paolo Maldini and Leonardo approached him following Italy’s failure to qualify for a third consecutive FIFA World Cup. However, he declined the offer because he wanted time away from coaching.

“This is the first time I speak about this, but yes, I did talk to them. I felt embarrassed to say ‘no’ to Italy; a country like Italy, it would have been one of the greatest honors of my career to coach the Italian national team,” Guardiola said.

“But I realised I needed to stop. If they had called two years earlier, I probably would have accepted. But when Paolo Maldini and Leonardo, whom I love dearly, reached out, it was at a point where I simply had to stop,” he added.

Guardiola said the demands of managing a football team for nearly two decades had made a break necessary.

“I needed some time for myself. After 18 years as a coach, with matches every three days, week in and week out, there comes a moment when you just have to say ‘phew’,” he said.

The former Manchester City manager, who won six Premier League titles, three FA Cups and the UEFA Champions League during his time at the club, said he had not decided when he would return to coaching, but that if there was one team he never coached but would have liked to it was "a national team," adding "and that is the next step."

“The truth is, I don’t know, I really don’t know. But for now, I’m doing fine. If I ever return, it will be because my gut tells me to, and because someone wants me, then we’ll go back. But it’s been many years, so many matches,” Guardiola said.

Meanwhile, Guardiola also backed Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti, urging the five-time world champions to remain patient as the Italian looks to build a competitive side.

Ancelotti has faced criticism following Brazil’s disappointing campaign at this year’s FIFA World Cup, where they suffered a round-of-16 defeat to Norway, marking their earliest exit from the tournament since 1990.

The Italian has recorded 13 wins, four draws and five defeats since taking charge of Brazil in May 2025, but pressure has mounted on him, with former Brazil striker Romario among those questioning his continuation.

Guardiola, however, said Ancelotti deserved time to implement his ideas and warned against expecting immediate results.

“The pressure is huge. And sometimes, in this game, which is very difficult, it takes time. It’s not just a matter of arriving here, snapping your fingers, and in two days you are world champion,” he said.

The Spaniard also expressed confidence in Ancelotti’s coaching abilities, highlighting his experience in managing players and making tactical decisions.

“I would be incapable of doubting Carlo’s ability. He’s a leader in squad management. They say he’s number one. I’ve faced him. He’s very intuitive and smart in his tactical decision-making,” Guardiola said.

--IANS

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