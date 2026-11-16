November 16, 2026 8:15 PM हिंदी

Trisha Krishnan says 'Happy Birthday my angel girl' as her furry friend Izzy turns 2

Trisha Krishnan says 'Happy Birthday my angel girl' as her furry friend Izzy turns 2

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Southern beauty Trisha Krishnan celebrated her furry friend Izzy's birthday.

Taking to her official Instagram handle on Sunday, she dropped a couple of glimpses from Izzy's sweet birthday celebration that included a birthday cake with a little Izzy on top.

Thanking all for sending lovely wishes for her four-legged friend, Trisha wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Happy Birthday my angel girl (Evil eye emoji) 15.11.2026 (Red heart emoji_ Thank you for all the wishes and love sent to my lil bub (Teary eyes emoji) (sic)."

Last year as well, Trisha marked her fur baby's birthday in a similar manner.

The 'Leo' actress dropped some sneak peeks of the close-knit celebration at home on her official handle.

In the photos, we could see a red dog-shaped cake along with donuts, and various family members showering their love on the fur baby.

"I turned ONE yesterday (Smile emoji)We kept my party small cause my tummy wasn’t feeling its best (eyes emoji) Nevertheless I had the sweetest time with my favourite humans (Balloon emoji) Thank you folks for all the love and blessings (Evil eye emoji) (sic)," Trisha had written the caption.

On the professional front, Trisha will be part of a yet-to-be-titled psychological horror drama.

She will be seen sharing screen space with Radhika Sarathkumar, and the National Award-winning actress Aparna Balamurali in her next.

Raja Krishna Menon, who will be directing the project, called working with Trisha a privilege.

Talking about his next, the filmmaker said, "Someone once quite aptly called me 'genre agnostic,' and this film is another exploration in that journey. This is a story that is a first for me in many ways, my first film in Tamil, my first psychological horror, and my first story centred entirely around women. Adding to that is the privilege of working with Trisha Krishnan, Radhika ma’am, Aparna Balamurali, the wonderful cast and a marvellous crew”.

--IANS

pm/

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Trisha Krishnan says 'Happy Birthday my angel girl' as her furry friend Izzy turns 2

Trisha Krishnan says 'Happy Birthday my angel girl' as her furry friend Izzy turns 2