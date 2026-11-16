'Give me justice before it is too late': Imran Khan urges top Pakistani judges

Islamabad, Nov 16 (IANS) Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday urged the country's top three judges to ensure the implementation of the orders of the Supreme Court and proper treatment for his medical conditions and those of his wife, Bushra Bibi. He requested the judges to give him justice "before it is too late" while emphasising that the system has stopped giving him justice and the jail manual, prison rules and his constitutional rights are being "violated brazenly and blatantly".

In a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan, the Chief Justice of the Federal Constitutional Court and Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court, shared by his lawyer Salman Safdar on X, Imran Khan detailed his own deteriorating health condition and his wife's, requesting the three judges to grant them access to medical treatment. Khan noted that not a single criminal case was lodged against him for 70 years.

He further stated, "Then, after the age of 70, came an unprecedented and ruthless campaign of political victimisation: countless prosecutions, more than a hundred appearances before the courts, pre-arrest bail sought again and again, and an assassination attempt which, by the grace of Allah, I survived. Through all of it, I chose the path of law. I decided that I would fight every one of these politically motivated cases in the courts, and I never stopped."

"From time to time, I was granted relief, and each time it renewed my faith that justice would prevail. After the constitutional amendments, however, that relief became narrow, and then it closed off altogether. It grieves me deeply to say that, when I needed it most, the system I had placed my trust in did not come to my aid. Within the walls of Adiala, my wife and I have faced criminal trials one after the other, and our appeals still await decision. Yet I have never once sought relief on medical grounds, nor used illness as a tactic. I fought on the merits, with confidence, and I still do," he added.

Imran Khan said that he was "totally isolated, disconnected and held incommunicado" from the outside world after the judgment was announced in the Toshakhana case in 2025. Imran Khan said that he was not allowed to meet his family and lawyers and was not given access to books and television.

In the letter, Imran Khan stated, "After months without access to counsel, my lawyer reached me on 10 February 2026 only because the Honourable Supreme Court sent him to me as amicus curiae. He found that I had lost 85 per cent of the vision in my right eye, and that neither my family nor my counsel had been told. After that visit, the disconnect returned, and the jail administration, acting collectively, isolated me once again."

"In this entire year, I have been allowed to meet my counsel only four times: on 10 February, on 8 April, and then, after a silence of almost seven months, on 2 and 11 November 2026. My wife, Bushra Bibi, has been allowed to meet her counsel only once in this entire year. This is a violation of the Jail Manual, the Prison Rules and the most basic right of every prisoner to consult a lawyer, and it has left me unable to defend ourselves in the very cases we are fighting," he added.

He said that prolonged solitary confinement and the absence of any meaningful interaction have taken a heavy toll on his mental health, describing it as "not only a form of imprisonment but also a cruel and unusual punishment." He stated that he has not been allowed to meet his wife while his sisters have also been kept in custody.

Imran Khan said that his two sons are not allowed to speak to him over the phone in contradiction of the clear orders of the courts. He said that none of the people in the prison is allowed to speak to him, and they don't even respond to his Salam, or even when he recites a verse of the Quran.

Referring to the deteriorating eye condition of his wife, Imran Khan said, "In April 2026, for retina detection, she underwent complicated eye-surgery in recovery and such straight back to solitary confinement. When I saw her first month, she could neither bear the light nor open her eyes, and without another surgery she may lose her sight permanently. Her records are withheld, her doctors dismiss, her suspension of sentence allowed, despite the law's compassion for women prisoners."

Turning to his own health, Imran Khan referred to a Supreme Court order issued on August 18 after considering a report from the jail authorities. The court had directed that he be shifted to Shifa International Hospital within two days, examined by a medical board including a cardiologist and an eye specialist, and allowed weekly meetings with his family and calls with his sons twice a week.

He said: "That order has not been implemented. My case now rests on the docket of the Federal Constitutional Court, awaiting a hearing." He also questioned the priority given to his Al-Qadir appeal ahead of older appeals while his health, his wife's eyesight, and the unimplemented orders of the court had received no attention.

In the letter, he stated, "It is my wife's falling sight, and that unimplemented order of the Honourable Supreme Court, that compel me to write. In solitary confinement, my blood pressure has become uncontrollable: 130, then 150, then 170, and last week 192 and 193 on 10.11.2026. The doctors now tell me that I am highly vulnerable to a brain haemorrhage and cardiac arrest, and that my heart has already suffered damage. At seventy-four, this unrelenting state is taking me to a place from which I may not return alive. I have fought impossible legal battles in countless cases, and I have not stopped."

"But the system has stopped giving me justice. The Jail Manual, the Prison Rules and my constitutional rights are violated brazenly and blatantly, and even the orders of the Honourable Courts remain unimplemented. I spent my life building hospitals so that those who could not afford treatment would receive it free of cost. Today, I ask only that my wife and I be treated. I do not ask Your Lordships for any favour. All I request as justice is the implementation of the orders of the Honourable Supreme Court and proper treatment for our medical conditions. I will only remain able to prove my innocence if I stay alive. I appeal to Your Lordships, on the most basic grounds of human compassion, give me justice before it is too late," he added.

Imran Khan has remained in prison since August 2023 after convictions that his party has termed politically motivated. Since his ouster from office in 2022 through a no-confidence vote, Khan has faced several cases, including allegations involving state gifts and an unlawful marriage case. Imran Khan's health has deteriorated during his prison sentence, drawing criticism from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members.

--IANS

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