IPL 2027: Shami likely to move from LSG to RR in swap with Curran ahead of retention deadline

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) Veteran fast bowler Mohammed Shami is likely to switch from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a swap deal for England’s seam-bowling all-rounder Sam Curran, ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 retention deadline on November 17.

According to a report by Cricinfo on Monday, LSG have also agreed to let Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner M. Siddharth go to RR as part of the deal. Shami, who turned 36 in September and recently retired from Test cricket, had a modest IPL 2026, taking 12 wickets in 13 matches at an economy rate of 9.

It was a season where LSG finished at the bottom of the points table. Shami previously turned out for Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.

RR, who reached the playoffs before losing to Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2, will gain a new-ball bowling option in Shami and can be paired up with England speedster Jofra Archer. For Curran, LSG will be his third IPL franchise after two stints each with Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings. He missed IPL 2026 for RR due to a groin injury.

At LSG, Curran will be reunited with his friend and mentor Tom Moody, who serves as LSG’s global director of cricket. The duo have worked together at Oval Invincibles in the Hundred and at Desert Vipers in the UAE’s ILT20, where Curran led Vipers to the title in January this year with Moody as head coach.

Curran, who was the Player of the Final and the Player of the Tournament when England won the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, can offer great flexibility – he can move up and down in the batting order, as per the given situation, and bowl in different phases of the game.

He could also be a candidate for the captaincy, a role vacant since Rishabh Pant stepped down and returned to Delhi Capitals through a trade after the 2026 season was over. Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis are other overseas captaincy contenders.

Siddharth, meanwhile, recently won the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) and is currently turning out for Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In nine IPL games, he has picked nine wickets and was previously a part of Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals set-ups in the competition.

--IANS

nr/bsk/