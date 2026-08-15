Trisha Krishnan attends flag hoisting ceremony by Tamil Nadu CM, rumoured beau Vijay

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) Actress Trisha Krishnan, who predominantly works in Tamil cinema, attended the Independence Day celebrations in Chennai on Saturday.

The actress attended the flag hoisting ceremony by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay at Fort St George. The couple is rumoured to be dating, and the actress turned the heads as she was seen sitting alongside Vijay's parents, SA Chandrasekhar and Shobha Chandrasekhar.

For the occasion, the actress donned a yellow saree paired with a green blouse, completing her look by tying her hair in a bun. She appeared to be in a cheerful mood.

A few videos circulating on the internet show the actor saluting the Jana Nayagan star as he passed by while performing his official duties at the ceremony.

The reports about the couple dating emerged in March this year. Prior to that, Vijay's wife of nearly three decades, Sangeetha Sornalingam, had filed for divorce, citing alleged infidelity and referring to an unnamed actress. Later, Vijay and Trisha wore matching outfits as they attended a wedding reception in Chennai.

The actress also attended the oath-taking ceremony of Vijay in May this year. Back then, the actress opted for a teal and gold saree paired with a cream blouse as she headed to Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai for Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony as the Chief Minister.

Her mother, Uma Krishnan, also accompanied her. This came after Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) failed to form the government multiple times earlier after the May 4 polling results.

Finally, Vijay formed the government in Tamil Nadu with the support of several smaller parties after Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly elections. The supporting allies include the Indian National Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Indian Union Muslim League, and Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam. Together, these parties helped TVK cross the majority mark in the 234-member Assembly.

Vijay’s party emerged as the single largest party after it secured 108 seats in the recently conducted Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

--IANS

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