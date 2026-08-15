India now has over 2.5 lakh registered startups; electronics manufacturing rises 7-fold: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted India's expanding innovation and technology ecosystem, saying that the country has more than 2.5 lakh registered startups and electronics manufacturing increased seven-fold over the past decade.

Addressing the nation from Red Fort on the 80th Independence Day here, PM Modi said India must move beyond being a market for the world and emerge as a global hub of innovation in areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum technology, space, robotics and data centres.

The Startup India initiative had helped create an ecosystem where young Indians were not only building businesses but also generating employment, according to the Prime Minister.

The government had announced an Innovation Fund of Rs 1 lakh crore to support young innovators and provide resources for new ideas and research.

"Today, there are more than 2.5 lakh registered startups," PM Modi said, adding that India had also strengthened its digital infrastructure and made affordable data widely available.

The Prime Minister said India must take its digital public technologies to every part of the world and lead in next-generation communication technologies, including 6G.

PM Modi also announced that the government would train one crore young people in artificial intelligence skills over the next year, aimed at enabling India's youth to play a leading role in the global AI economy.

Highlighting the country's manufacturing growth, the Prime Minister said mobile phone production had increased 35 times, while production of modern railway coaches had risen 21 times.

PM Modi also stated that electronics manufacturing had also expanded significantly as India strengthened its domestic production capabilities.

The Prime Minister said the number of internet users and consumers had increased nearly four-fold, while patents granted had also risen four-fold. Meanwhile, digital transactions have increased 100 times.

PM Modi also highlighted the expansion of piped water connections, saying the government had accelerated the pace of providing tap-water connections to households.

The Prime Minister said initiatives including Skill India, the National Drone Policy, opening up of the space sector and the new National Education Policy had created new opportunities for India's youth.

--IANS

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