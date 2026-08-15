OTD: MS Dhoni brought down the curtain on an unforgettable India career

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) At 7:29 pm on August 15, 2020, Indian cricket witnessed the end of an era. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, one of the most influential cricketers in the country's history, announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing the curtain down on a remarkable 15-year career.

There was no farewell press conference, no long speech and no grand announcement. Dhoni chose his own way.

Through a social media post, the former India captain shared a collection of photographs from his cricketing journey, with Mukesh's iconic song "Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shair Hoon" playing in the background.

"Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs, consider me retired," Dhoni wrote.

Just like that, Indian cricket said goodbye to a player who had changed the way the country viewed leadership, finishing matches and handling pressure.

Dhoni made his international debut in December 2004 and went on to become the only captain to win all three major ICC limited-overs trophies.

His first major triumph came at the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. Four years later, he stood at the centre of India's unforgettable 2011 ODI World Cup triumph, famously finishing the final with a six at the Wankhede Stadium.

The journey was completed in 2013 when India won the Champions Trophy under his captaincy. It remains India's most recent ICC title before their later triumphs.

As a captain, Dhoni led India in 60 Tests, winning 27, losing 18 and drawing 15. In T20Is, he captained the side in 72 matches, winning 41. Across his international career, Dhoni scored 10,773 runs in 350 ODIs and 4,876 runs in 90 Tests. He also represented India in 98 T20Is.

Behind the stumps, he collected 829 international dismissals, underlining his place among the greatest wicketkeeper-batters the game has produced.

His final international appearance came in the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final against New Zealand. More than a year later, on India's Independence Day, Dhoni decided that his journey in international cricket had reached its final chapter. Retirement, however, did not mean goodbye to cricket.

Dhoni continued to be associated with Chennai Super Kings in the IPL and remained one of the biggest figures in the tournament. Under his leadership, CSK won five IPL titles, with their latest championship coming in 2023.

For Indian cricket, August 15 is remembered for more than a retirement announcement. It is the day one of the game's most unusual leaders quietly walked away, leaving behind World Cup trophies, unforgettable finishes and a legacy built around one simple quality: staying calm when everyone else was losing theirs.

Six years later, the clock striking 7:29 pm still carries a special meaning for millions of Dhoni fans.

--IANS

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