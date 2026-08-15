India rightfully enjoying high esteem on world stage, says Putin hailing country's 'remarkable success'

Moscow, Aug 15 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday hailed India's "remarkable success" in economic, social, scientific and technological areas, saying that the country is "rightfully enjoying high esteem" on the world stage.

In his Independence Day greetings to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin also spoke about the fruitful cooperation between India and Russia.

"Please accept the heartfelt greetings on the occasion of the national holiday - the Independence Day of India. Your country is achieving remarkable success in economic, social, scientific and technological areas, rightfully enjoying high esteem on the world stage. Relations between Russia and India are developing successfully in the spirit of special and privileged strategic partnership. Moscow and New Delhi are fruitfully cooperating across various domains, interacting effectively within the framework of the UN, the SCO, BRICS and other multilateral platforms," Putin wrote in his message.

"I am confident that our joint efforts will contribute to further comprehensive strengthening of constructive Russian-Indian ties - for the benefit of our friendly peoples, as well as for the sake of ensuring international security and stability. I wish sound health and every success to you, and to all of your fellow citizens - happiness and well-being," he added.

Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, also extended his warm wishes on India's 80th Independence Day, highlighting the country’s remarkable development journey and reaffirming Moscow's steadfast support for its progress.

“Dear friends, best wishes on Independence Day! Looking at the path of development India has charted, there is no doubt that all your dreams will be realised. As you advance on this journey of progress, rest assured that Russia’s support remains as steadfast today as it was a hundred years ago—and will continue to be so in the future. Jai Hind. Jai the friendship between Russia and India,” Alipov posted on X.

Meanwhile, Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov, Anna Kikina, and Andrey Fedyaev conveyed greetings to the people of India on the occasion of the country's 80th Independence Day from the International Space Station (ISS), underscoring the longstanding friendship and space cooperation between India and Russia.

Lauding India’s journey of progress since independence, Dubrov said, “Dear friends, today the Republic of India is celebrating its 80th Independence Day. Eight decades ago, India broke free from colonial rule and embarked on a path of self-reliance and prosperity. Significantly, this year also marks the 65th anniversary of the greatest feat of human space exploration, the historic flight by Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin.”

Recalling Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin’s historic visit to India, Russian cosmonaut Kikina highlighted the enduring friendship between the two countries and their long-standing cooperation in space exploration.

“In November 1961, he visited India and said that India is very beautiful from above, but it is even more beautiful on Earth. It is special because it is home to true friends. The friendship between our countries has been time-tested, and space exploration is one of the main areas of our cooperation. It started with the launch of the first Indian satellite, Aryabhata, in 1975, and was followed by the flight of the first Indian cosmonaut, Rakesh Sharma, in 1984,” Kikina stated.

“Today, India creates its own main spacecraft, Gaganyaan, and Indian Gaganauts have already been trained at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre in Zvezdny Gorodok”, she added.

Extending his warm wishes from the International Space Station, Fedyaev said, “In these surroundings, we are delighted to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the friendly people of India on their Independence Day. We wish them peace and prosperity. Let the dreams inspire future generations to achieve new victories in the exploration of outer space. Long live India-Russia friendship”.

--IANS

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