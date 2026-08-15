Govinda slams wife Sunita Ahuja for over-abusing, says ‘we will all be very embarrassed’

Mumbai, August 15 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Govinda has slammed his wife Sunita Ahuja over her alleged excessive use of abusive language, particularly involving mothers and sisters.

In a video, Govinda addressed Sunita and said that she had been “using a lot of abuses over mother and sister” off late, and asked her to stop.

“And yes, I would like to say again, that Sunita ji, you have started using a lot of abusive language especially on mother and sister,” Govinda said.

He added that if people get inspired by her, she will be shown the mirror soon.

The veteran actor went on to stress that youngsters look up to public figures and may imitate their behaviour.

“Youngsters expect you to behave in a way that they will follow it. So, if people start abusing your mother and sister, then we will all be very embarrassed. Don't do this,” Govinda added.

He further said that by repeatedly using abusive language, she has made the words ‘mother’ and ‘sister’ cheap, referring to them as ‘sasta’. “This is not expected from you,” he said.

Govinda's remarks come amid renewed attention around his personal life and his wife Sunita Ahuja's candid comments about their marriage.

Sunita has, in recent months, spoken openly about Govinda's alleged affairs and their relationship. She had earlier said that she had tolerated difficult phases because she loved her husband.

The latest controversy intensified after Govinda was recently spotted at an airport with newcomer actress Komal Rani Swarnkar, who has been linked to him amid rumours of a relationship.

Sunita has also taken a dig at Govinda, calling him a “sugar daddy”, while commenting on his reported association with Komal and their upcoming film Roopa. She had suggested Komal that she should groom well and dress properly considering her ‘sugar daddy’ is so rich.

She further said, “Beti ki umar ki ladki lekar ghoom raha hai, shame on him (He is roaming with a girl of his daughter's age and he should be ashamed of himself).”

When shutterbugs asked Sunita about Govinda promoting ‘Roopa’ with Komal, she reportedly said, “First of all, the movie should be made. Promotion happens after the movie is complete.”

Sunita who was last seen in the reality show, Lock Upp, was seen using abusive words casually in conversations with housemates, especially while referring to topics surrounding Govinda.

–IANS

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