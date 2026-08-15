'UPT20 League to explore Varanasi, Gorakhpur as future venues': Chairman Sanjay Kapoor

Lucknow, Aug 15 (IANS) UPT20 League Chairman Dr Sanjay Kapoor has said the tournament could be hosted in Varanasi, Gorakhpur and other cities of Uttar Pradesh in the future, as the league looks to expand its reach and provide a bigger platform to emerging talent across the state.

Speaking at the grand opening ceremony of the fourth season of the UPT20 League at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Kapoor highlighted Uttar Pradesh's vast cricketing potential and the success of the league's grassroots 'Speed Hunt' initiative.

The ceremony was attended by the Chief Guest, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla, and thousands of spectators.

Kapoor said the fourth season was a historic moment not only for cricket in the state but for its people, describing the tournament as a festival for Uttar Pradesh.

"The fourth season of the UPT20 League is a historic moment not only for the state's cricket but for every resident of Uttar Pradesh. It is not just a cricket tournament or league; it is a festival for the entire UP. Together, we will celebrate it and take the state's cricket and its talent to new heights in the coming times," Kapoor said.

He also expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Rajeev Shukla for their support in helping the league grow.

Kapoor placed particular emphasis on the 'Speed Hunt' campaign, a grassroots scouting programme aimed at identifying young cricketing talent from rural areas.

"This time, through the 'Speed Hunt' initiative, many talented children from rural areas who had limited resources got the opportunity to step forward. We conducted direct selections through this initiative with complete transparency and without charging a single rupee as a fee," he said.

Kapoor revealed that players identified through the initiative are now part of all six teams competing in the fourth edition of the UPT20 League. He added that several of them attracted bids worth lakhs during the auction.

"Today, I am proud to share that players discovered through the Speed Hunt are part of all six teams in the fourth edition of the UPT20 League. These players attracted bids in lakhs during the auction, which proves that there is no shortage of talent in Uttar Pradesh. Providing the right platform to that talent is the biggest testament to our vision," he said.

The fourth season is currently being hosted across Lucknow and Kanpur. Kapoor said the league could expand to other cricketing centres in the state in the coming years.

"This time, the league is being organised across two major cricketing hubs: Lucknow and Kanpur, which is a fantastic experience for the fans. However, since there is no dearth of talent in Uttar Pradesh and nurturing that talent remains our top priority, you might see UPT20 League matches being hosted in Varanasi, Gorakhpur, and other cities in the near future," he said.

--IANS

sds/