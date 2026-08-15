India's EV sales jump over 16-fold to 25 lakh in 2025-26: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) India witnessed a sharp rise in electric vehicle adoption as sales increased to 25 lakh units in 2025-26 from just 1.5 lakh in 2009-10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

In his speech on 80th Independence Day at Red Fort here, PM Modi highlighted the growth of emerging sectors, including electric mobility, bioeconomy, aviation and drone technology as evidence of India's expanding opportunities for young people.

The Prime Minister said the increase in electric vehicle sales reflected the country's progress in new-age mobility. "In 2009-10, only 1.5 lakh electric vehicles were sold. In 2025-26, 25 lakh electric vehicles have been sold," according to him. This suggests a massive surge of 1,566.67 per cent or 16-fold during the period.

In addition, the country's bioeconomy had also registered significant growth and rose from a turnover of around Rs 60,000 crore before 2014 to Rs 20 lakh crore currently, according to the Prime Minister.

"The bioeconomy is a new sector. There was a time, before 2014, when the bioeconomy was worth only Rs 60,000 crore," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi attributed the expansion to supportive policies and the potential of India's youth.

PM Modi also highlighted rapid growth in the aviation sector, saying new airports, routes and employment opportunities were being created across the country.

Aircraft maintenance and overhaul activities were also generating employment for skilled workers, while India had made progress towards manufacturing aircraft domestically.

In addition, around 3.25 crore families have benefited from the scheme, while assets worth around Rs 140 lakh crore have been unlocked, according to the Prime Minister.

PM Modi said the expansion of these sectors was creating new opportunities for India's youth and strengthening the country's capabilities in emerging technologies and industries.

--IANS

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