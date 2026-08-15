Indian envoy to Nepal stresses stronger connectivity and energy partnership

Kathmandu, Aug 15 (IANS) India's Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, on Saturday, highlighted the expansion of multifaceted relations between Nepal and India, with particular emphasis on growing connectivity between the two countries.

In his message on the occasion of India’s 80th Independence Day, the Ambassador said the construction of roads, bridges and railways was strengthening connectivity between Nepal and India.

“Railway connectivity between the Indian railway system and Biratnagar in Nepal will make Nepal's customs, trade and transit arrangements more efficient and effective,” he said. “The launch of cross-border digital payments will make it easier for the large number of Nepali citizens working in India to send their hard-earned remittances home to Nepal.”

He said cooperation on electricity transmission lines and related sectors was also contributing to sustainable development on both sides.

The two sides are also expanding cooperation in hydropower development, with Indian companies developing a number of hydropower projects in Nepal.

“India-Nepal cooperation and stronger connectivity are now helping to promote greater collaboration in many emerging areas, including startups, aviation, information technology and renewable energy,” Ambassador Srivastava said. “We are also working to strengthen cooperation in areas such as space and sports, particularly cricket.”

According to the Ambassador, cooperation is steadily expanding in areas including commerce, investment, energy development, education, disaster response and risk reduction.

Referring to India’s post-earthquake assistance, Srivastava said India had supported the reconstruction of 12 cultural heritage projects in Nepal following the 2015 earthquake. Their virtual inauguration and handover during the visit of Nepal Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal to New Delhi in June, he said, reflected India’s continued commitment to development cooperation with Nepal.

Referring to Nepal’s recent political developments, the Indian Ambassador said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had congratulated Nepal’s new leadership following the elections and reaffirmed India’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

Following the March 5 elections, Nepal formed a new government under the leadership of Prime Minister Balendra Shah, who is also a senior leader of the ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party.

Srivastava said India remained committed to working with the people and government of Nepal to promote peace, progress and mutual prosperity.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Independence Day, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu also organised a flag-hoisting ceremony on Saturday morning.

--IANS

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