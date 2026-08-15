PM Modi’s speech emphasises India's semiconductor push for global chip leadership: Industry

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) India’s push for a major semiconductor and electronics build‑out highlighted in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 80th Independence Day speech marks shift from ecosystem creation to global leadership, industry experts said on Saturday.

They lauded the ambitious roadmap mentioned by PM Modi to establish another 5 to 8 advanced chip facilities within the next 7 to 8 years.

Ashok Chandak, President, IESA and SEMI India, said the speech underscored a 'massive, unwavering commitment from the government to position our nation as a global powerhouse for chip design and manufacturing, electronics design, and advanced mobile technology.'

PM Modi mentioned three operational mega semiconductor plants with chips successfully entering global export markets and that mobile phone manufacturing has expanded 33 times over the past 12 years.

The broader electronics manufacturing sector has expanded 7 times, turning India into a global hub for hardware innovation.

The Prime Minister also talked about integrating 200 GW of clean nuclear energy to flawlessly power the humongous grid requirements of chip fabs, AI nodes and data centres.

“India is no longer just dreaming of semiconductors, digital and hardware self-reliance—we are executing it at an unprecedented scale,” Chandak said.

Semicon 2.0 & next-gen manufacturing policies will take India from ecosystem creation to global ecosystem leadership, he forecasted.

India is building a resilient, full-stack tech value chain driven by the Semicon 2.0 framework of 1,27,000 crores which focuses on chip design, machines & materials, fabrication facilities, advanced packaging (ATMP/OSAT), R&D, and talent development, he added.

“By aligning the 'Sapta Dhara' initiative for world-class manufacturing with the strategic mobilisation of a million-strong AI workforce, the PM Modi has delivered a decisive blueprint for global value chain leadership," said Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman of the India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA).

"India’s electronics sector is no longer content to be seen as a secondary option; it is setting the standard for trust, resilience and dominance in the world’s digital economy,” Mohindroo added.

—IANS

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