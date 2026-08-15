EAM Jaishankar hoists Tricolour at residence, thanks counterparts for I-Day greetings

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Saturday hoisted the national flag at his residence on the occasion of India’s 80th Independence Day and also thanked his counterparts from Australia, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Nepal for extending warm greetings to the country on the national occasion.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong conveyed her wishes, highlighting the strong and deepening partnership between India and Australia.

Responding to Wong's greetings, EAM Jaishankar wrote: "Thank you for your warm wishes..."

“On the 80th anniversary of India’s independence, I send my best wishes to Dr S Jaishankar, the people of India and Indian Australian communities. As two countries committed to a peaceful, stable and prosperous region, Australia and India have never been closer,” Wong posted on X.

Extending his warm wishes on the occasion, Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath expressed hope to deepen the long-lasting and multifaceted partnership between India and Sri Lanka.

Taking to his social media platform X , Hearth posted : “Extend my warmest congratulations to Minister of External Affairs, H.E.Dr S Jaishankar, and to the Government and people of India on the happy occasion of India’s 80th Independence Day. Look forward to further strengthening the enduring friendship and multifaceted partnership between our two countries,”

Nepal's Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal extended his heartfelt greetings while underscoring the deep historical and civilisational ties and close people-to-people connections between the two countries. He expressed hope that the bonds would continue to grow even stronger in the coming days.

“I extend my warmest greetings and best wishes to EAM Dr S Jaishankar, the friendly people and the Government of India on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day of India. Nepal and India share deep historical and civilisational ties, close people-to-people relations and a multifaceted partnership. May these bonds continue to grow even stronger in the days ahead,” Khanal posted on X.

Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan conveyed his wishes, underlining the enduring friendship between India and Singapore

“Warmest wishes to my close friend Dr S Jaishankar and the people of India on your 80th Independence Day. Singapore and India share a deep and longstanding friendship, and I look forward to strengthening our partnership in the years ahead,” Balakrishnan posted on X.

EAM Jaishankar also hoisted the national flag at his residence in New Delhi, marking India’s 80th Independence Day.

The National Anthem was played during the ceremony, as the EAM and others present stood to attention and paid respect to the Tricolour.

--IANS

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