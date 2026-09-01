Translate pillars of India's vision for SCO into concrete outcomes: PM Modi

Bishkek, Sep 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states to strengthen the three pillars of cooperation — security, connectivity and opportunity — and move from vision to measurable outcomes.

Addressing the 26th SCO Summit in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek, PM Modi noted that the 25th anniversary of the Summit was an opportune time to lay the roadmap for the next 25 years, building upon the strong tradition of dialogue and cooperation developed by SCO.

"At the previous meeting, I had outlined the three main pillars of India’s vision for the SCO: S - Security, C – Connectivity, and O – Opportunity. The time has come to move these three pillars beyond vision and translate them into concrete outcomes. The first and foremost requirement for this is peace and security," he said.

"Terrorism continues to pose a serious challenge to humanity as a whole. In the fight against terrorism, we cannot remain confined to an action-reaction approach. We must dismantle the entire ecosystem of terrorist financing, recruitment, radicalisation, and safe havens. We must speak with one voice and make it clear that there can be no place for double standards on this serious issue," added PM Modi.

In today’s interconnected world, PM Modi highlighted, the scope of security has become even broader.

"The crisis in West Asia has demonstrated that a conflict in one region does not remain confined to that region. Its impact is felt across the world, affecting energy security, maritime trade, and supply chains. The countries of the Global South bear the greatest brunt of such disruptions. Therefore, India has consistently called for all tensions and conflicts to be resolved not on the battlefield, but through dialogue and diplomacy," he said.

Noting that security in the Eurasia region was closely linked to peace and stability in Afghanistan, he also highlighted India's development and humanitarian assistance to the country.

"We must send a strong message to countries that use terrorism as an instrument of policy and provide safe haven and support to terrorists that terrorism can never be a strategic asset for anyone. Our shared aspiration for a peaceful and secure Eurasia is also closely linked to peace and stability in Afghanistan. India has been contributing to the development and provision of humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan and will continue to do so," mentioned PM Modi.

Prime Minister Modi further stated that strong and trusted connectivity initiatives were important for the group’s shared progress and prosperity. He spotlighted that, at a time when the world is passing through uncertainty and instability, shared geography should be transformed into shared opportunities to bring about a positive change in the lives of people.

Underlining that India supports connectivity efforts that link markets, enhance trade and open new opportunities for development, he reiterated that such efforts should respect sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations.

"From shared geography to shared opportunities, from vision to outcomes, and from government-driven cooperation to people-driven partnership. With the same belief and commitment, India is ready to contribute to the SCO family’s shared journey," he assured the gathering of SCO leaders.

PM Modi mentioned that for India, the SCO is a confluence of great civilisations, cultures, and ideas. Over the next 25 years of the SCO, he said, people-to-people ties should remain at the heart of cooperation.

He further elaborated that technology, entrepreneurship, innovation, start-ups and people-to-people initiatives open immense opportunities for people in the SCO countries.

"Our cooperation in the SCO should not be merely government-driven; it should also be people-driven. I am pleased that, under Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship, special emphasis has been placed on youth engagement within the SCO. India has taken initiatives such as the SCO Start-up Forum, Young Authors’ Conclave, and Young Scientists’ Forum.

"Last year, India proposed the SCO Civilizational Dialogue Forum. I am pleased that its first session will be held in India this year. I am confident that with the active participation of all of you, this forum will become a strong platform for vibrant dialogue within the SCO," said PM Modi.

--IANS

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