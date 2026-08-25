'Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown Ups' director Geetu Mohandas discloses her dad's advice to her!

Chennai, Aug 25 (IANS) Director Geetu Mohandas, whose upcoming film 'Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown Ups, featuring actor Yash in the lead, is gearing up for release, has now disclosed a piece of advice, which her dad once gave her and which has stayed with her ever since.

Participating in the pre-release event of 'Toxic' in Chennai, director Geetu Mohandas began her speech by saying,"I'm just sort of jogging my memory back to cinema. I started when I was four-and-a-half years old in cinema. From where I started and where I'm standing right now, I was just going through my journey."

She then disclosed, "I was a very bad student. I used to constantly fail in school. I was never picked for anything, for basketball or whatever. I think I was a complete failure. But there's one thing which my father told me, which kind of stayed with me."

Geetu then shared what he had told her. "He said, 'What do you want to do?' Looks like you're failing. What do you want to be?'," she recalled and added, "So I said, 'a baker'. Then he said, 'Make sure you're the best baker in town.' And that kind of stayed with me."

Stating that no matter what she did, no matter where she wanted to go, she was like a horse on blinkers thinking, "I'm not going to listen to the noise. I'm not going to let anyone bog me down. I need to just get there."

The actress also took the opportunity to thank actor Yash for believing in her when nobody else did. She said, " Today, I can say that of all the people in the world, in my journey, from when I was a little girl till I'm standing here, Yash believed in me."

She went on to say, "And I can't express my gratitude because it's like an echo. When someone claps, the world will clap if that clap is believable. And when he believed, everyone started believing in me. Everyone. And it became like a chain reaction. And I will never forget that first voice."

--IANS

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