Tickner, Ferguson ruled out of 3rd and 4th India ODIs as NZ’s injury woes deepen

Auckland, Nov 9 (IANS) New Zealand’s pace-bowling resources have taken another hit ahead of the remaining matches of the ODI series against India, with Lockie Ferguson and Blair Tickner set to miss the final two games due to fitness and concussion-related protocols.

Ferguson has been ruled out after failing to recover from a low-grade tear in his right calf, an injury he picked up during the preceding T20I series. The development further weakens New Zealand’s bowling options as they attempt to stay alive in the five-match contest, having fallen 0-2 behind after consecutive defeats.

Tickner, meanwhile, will be unavailable for the next two ODIs despite being cleared of concussion following a blow to his helmet during the Wellington match. Although the pacer was substituted by Matt Fisher during the game, his recovery assessment has cleared him of concussion. However, he must complete the ICC-mandated seven-day stand-down period, which rules him out of the remaining fixtures.

New Zealand have brought in bowling all-rounder Kristian Clarke as cover, with the youngster joining the squad ahead of the third ODI in Hamilton. Clarke had already been named for the final two matches.

The hosts are also monitoring the progress of Matt Henry, who is targeting a comeback in the fourth ODI at Mount Maunganui. Henry sustained a low-grade tear in his right quadriceps during the second T20I and was subsequently involved in a collision with Devon Conway ahead of the ODI series. He was later cleared of concussion following the incident.

Henry and Kyle Jamieson were initially expected to link up with New Zealand’s Test squad in Wellington after the third ODI. However, both will now remain with the ODI group for the fourth match as well. The New Zealand Cricket board has also indicated that two additional players will be brought into the squad for the final two fixtures.

The transition towards the upcoming Test assignment will begin after Wednesday’s third ODI, with Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips and Nathan Smith scheduled to travel to Wellington to join the preparations. The Test squad is expected to be announced shortly.

New Zealand’s injury concerns extend beyond the pace department. Conway has been ruled out of the series after suffering a concussion, while Rachin Ravindra and Mark Chapman remain unavailable due to shoulder and hamstring injuries, respectively.

With India holding a 2-0 advantage, the hosts now face a must-win situation in the third ODI to keep the series alive. The result also comes against the backdrop of New Zealand’s 2-3 defeat in the preceding T20I series, making the remainder of the home campaign increasingly challenging.

New Zealand squad for 3rd ODI: Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, Will Young

New Zealand squad for 4th ODI: Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Mitchell Hay, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert, Will Young

--IANS

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