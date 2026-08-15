‘There are no easy opponents in the World Cup’: Harmanpreet wary of Pakistan, Wales, England

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) India captain Harmanpreet Singh has urged his team to treat every match in Pool D with equal importance at the FIH Hockey World Cup, with Wales, England and Pakistan standing between the hosts and their ambitions of making a deep run in the tournament.

India have already faced some of the teams in their pool in recent international competitions, giving the side valuable experience of their opponents’ playing styles. Harmanpreet said the coaching staff and players have been studying footage and identifying areas that could prove decisive when the tournament gets underway.

“Playing styles are mostly man-to-man for probably all the teams. Pakistan mostly mixes it up with zone and man-to-man. We played against them in the Pro League and identified elements where we can improve. We played Wales in the Commonwealth Games. We are analysing video footage and discussing key points with everyone,” Harmanpreet told JioStar.

The India captain, however, was clear that previous encounters would not make any of the pool matches straightforward. With the World Cup bringing added pressure and every result carrying significance, Harmanpreet stressed the need for India to respect each opponent rather than look too far ahead.

"There are no easy opponents in the World Cup, so we can't take anyone lightly. We are taking it step-by-step and not overthinking. Wales, England, Pakistan, the target is to give our best in every match and apply our strategies appropriately,” he stated.

India's approach will be particularly tested when they come up against Pakistan, a fixture that traditionally carries an intensity beyond the contest on the field. Harmanpreet believes the key for his players will be to control the emotions surrounding the match and ensure that the occasion does not interfere with their tactical plans.

For the captain, maintaining composure begins with keeping the mind clear and avoiding unnecessary distractions. He also acknowledged the crowd's role, urging his teammates to embrace the atmosphere rather than let it affect their concentration.

“The plan is simple: keep the mind calm. Don't overthink or get over-excited. The crowd also plays alongside you, so take that in your stride and use it positively,” he added.

Harmanpreet said India must ensure that the intensity of the occasion does not lead to a departure from the preparations and structures developed in training. Maintaining the same rhythm and executing the planned strategy will be crucial, particularly in a match where emotions can run high.

He also emphasised discipline over emotion. The India captain wants his team to remain composed throughout all four quarters and ensure their focus stays on executing their roles.

“The main priority is simple, to stay focused on the game and not get distracted by other factors. The rhythm shouldn't break and the plans shouldn't change. We all have a responsibility for those 60 minutes, so it will be important to keep emotions under control and play a clean match,” he mentioned.

--IANS

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